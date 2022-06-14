Outage Management Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 19% Through 2026

The Business Research Company’s Outage Management Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Outage Management Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Outage Management Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the outage management market size is expected to grow from $0.65 billion in 2021 to $0.78 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.0%. The global outage management market size is expected to grow to $1.58 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 19.3%. Increasing demand for energy consumption due to expanding population and rapid urbanization rate is driving the growth of the market.

The outage management market consists of sales of outage management systems (OMS) services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to different computer-related software used by the electric distribution. These are mainly used by the grid and system supervisors to return power to the grid. The outage management system identifies and provides alerts for outages in power grids.

Global Outage Management Market Trends

Network management systems that are used beyond the control room help in restoring services to the customers is gaining popularity in the market.

Global Outage Management Market Segments

By Type: Software, Services

By Product: Integrated, Standalone

By End-User: Public Utility, Private Utility

By Application: Residential, Commercial

By Geography: The global outage management market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Outage Management Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides outage management global market outlook, outage management global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global outage management market, outage management global market share, outage management global market segments and geographies, outage management global market trends, outage management market players, outage management global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The outage management market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Outage Management Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: ABB Ltd., General Electric Company, Oracle Corporation, Schneider Electric SA, Siemens AG, CGI Inc, Advanced Control Systems Inc, Intergraph Corporation, Futura Systems Inc, Survalent Technology Corporation, Milsoft utility solutions, and S&C Power Company.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

