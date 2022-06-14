Polybutadiene Market Size to Worth USD 18.43 Billion by 2030 | Increasing Demand in the Online Retailing Business

Reports And Data

Polybutadiene Market Size USD 11.68 Billion in 2021, Growth CAGR of 5.1%, Trends –Increase in demand for polybutadiene in the green tire manufacturing.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Polybutadiene Market is forecast to reach USD 18.43 Billion by 2030, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Polybutadiene or polybutadiene rubber (PBR) is one of the most used synthetic elastomers which has quite similar properties like natural rubber or polyisoprene. Polybutadiene is suitable for end-uses with high exposure to low temperatures. Polybutadiene is the second-largest synthetic elastomer after styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR) by the volume of consumption globally. High resilience than, high impact resistance, low hysteresis loss, and high abrasion resistance are some of the properties of this elastomer, which are more prominent than the similar natural rubbers. Polybutadiene has the highest usage in the tire manufacturing industries. High wear & tear resistance due to the low coefficient of friction & strength properties with superior resistance to low temperatures makes it highly preferable for tire manufacturing, polymer impact modifying, sports accessories, and other industrial rubber applications. The continuous expansion of the automotive & automotive tire, industrial rubber, and polymer industries is expected to drive the demand.

Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.1% in the period 2019 – 2027, owing to high market penetration of the green tires coupled with the extensive demand for this chemical compound as an impact modifier in various polymer industries, especially in regions like India and China.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The transition metal catalysts produce a high stereo-regular form of polybutadiene with one main polymer chain on the same side of carbon-carbon double bond in the structure. High cis polybutadiene typically consists of nearly 94% of cis content which provides higher strength and increases cut growth resistance in the cured product. This high cis polybutadiene is projected to get the highest growth of 6.1% due to the higher inclination towards the green tires worldwide.

Growing penetration of online retailing businesses for chemicals and materials, especially in the emerging nations from Asia Pacific, is helping the market grow by broadening the outreach in the areas where the offline vendors are unavailable. Also, due to the non-involvement of distributors in the supply chain model, the profit margin is way more than that of the offline retailing sub-segment. The online retailing is expected to gain a market share of 34.1% by 2027.

Europe would reach a market share of 20.5% by 2027 and would grow at a CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period. Netherland and Germany have some of the valuable players in this region.

North America is forecasted to witness significant growth in the overall market, with 25.7% of market possession by 2027 and CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The US possesses the highest market share in this region and some of the vital player in the market.

Key participants include The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, JSR Corporation, Synthos S.A., Reliance Industries Limited, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., LG Chem Ltd., Versalis S.P.A., Ube Industries, Ltd., Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd., and Mitsubishi Corporation, among others.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Polybutadiene Market on the basis of Type, Material, End Users, Application and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume; Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

High CIS Polybutadiene

Low CIS Polybutadiene

High Vinyl Polybutadiene

High Trans Polybutadiene

Liquid Polybutadiene Rubber

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume; Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

Online Retailing

Offline Retailing

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume; Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

Tires

Polymer Modification

Industrial Rubber Manufacturing

Chemicals

Others

Regional Outlook

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Some Points on How the Report Benefits Stakeholders:

The report includes historical (2019–2021) and forecast (2022–2030) data points, revenues, and CAGR in table, figure, and chart formats, with detailed and qualitative, supporting written information for each.

Revenue break-up is provided for each segment in these formats for global, regional, and for each country in the respective region for each year between 2019 and 2030.

The report contains insights regarding growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, company profiles, strategic developments, expansion details, product launches, and various other aspects related to the market.

The report contains data and information on customers, competitors, vendors/distributors, and other players in the global marketplace.

Market research analysis is vital for all crucial business strategies and can aid in numerous ways to provide a clearer understanding about strategies being deployed by competitors, product launches, competitive analysis, technological advancements, and various other factors that enhance sales of a firm or perhaps provide insights to focus on merger and acquisition strategies or enter into strategic agreements or joint ventures, etc.

The report contains company profiles of the top companies operating in the market, along with their respective revenue and operating segments, geographical reach, market footprint, headquarters, growth rates, recent developments, product /services, expansion strategies, and investments for expansion.

