Strategies For Global Cosmetic Surgery Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Cosmetic Surgery Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the cosmetic surgery market size is expected to grow to $48.84 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.7%. According to the global cosmetic surgery market analysis, the rising number of cosmetic surgery hospitals is driving the growth of the market.

The cosmetic surgery market consists of sales of cosmetic surgery procedures services by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that are focused on improving the physical or cosmetic appearance of a particular body part. This surgery includes restoring damaged skin, and removal of wrinkles, or blemishes. Cosmetic surgery includes skin tightening and improving the appearance of the skin, adjusting facial features, and adding or removing hair.

Global Cosmetic Surgery Market Trends

Botulinum Toxin is one of the key cosmetic surgery market trends gaining popularity. The increasing demand for cosmetic surgeries and minimally invasive procedures has increased in the past few years. Botulinum Toxin injections also known as Botox are used to improve appearance by relaxing muscles that cause wrinkles. These injections are also used in treating medical conditions like eye problems, migraines, hyperhidrosis, and overactive bladder. For instance, in 2021, a study, from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, found that Botox injections became the most popular non-invasive cosmetic procedure in 2020, with 4.4 million procedures performed in 2019.

Global Cosmetic Surgery Market Segments

The global cosmetic surgery market is segmented:

By Procedure Type: Surgical Procedures, Non-Surgical Procedures, Others

By Provider: Spas and Cosmetic Surgery Centers, Hospitals and Specialty Clinics

By Sex: Male, Female

By Application: Liposuction, Eyelid and Nose Surgery, Body Contouring, Face Reconstruction, Cosmetic Implants, Others

By End-User: Hospitals, Surgical Centers, Others

By Geography: The global cosmetic surgery market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Cosmetic Surgery Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides cosmetic surgery global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global cosmetic surgery market, cosmetic surgery global market share, cosmetic surgery global market segments and geographies, cosmetic surgery market players, cosmetic surgery market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The cosmetic surgery market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Cosmetic Surgery Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: AbbVie, Cynosure, Alma Laser, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Galderma SA, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Evolus Inc., RevanceGalderma, Lumenis, Solta Medical, Syneron Candela, Sinclair Pharma PLC, Syneron, Teoxane Laboratories, Vital Esthetique, Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH, GC Aesthetics, HansBiomed Co. Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

