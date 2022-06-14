Submit Release
34th International Co-ordinating Council of the Man and the Biosphere (MAB) Programme

The International Co-ordinating Council of the Man and the Biosphere Programme (MAB ICC) will take place at UNESCO Paris from 13 to 17 June 2022. It will be held in Room I on monday to Wednesday, then in Room X on Thursday and Friday.

The International Co-ordinating Council of the Man and the Biosphere (MAB) Programme is the MAB governing body, usually referred to as the MAB Council or ICC.

It consists of 34 Member States elected by UNESCO's biennial General Conference. In between meetings, the authority of the ICC is delegated to its Bureau, whose members are nominated from each of UNESCO's geopolitical regions.

The MAB ICC has various roles, it also decides upon new biosphere reserves and takes note of recommendations on periodic review reports of biosphere reserves.

