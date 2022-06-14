With 5.1% CAGR, Global Online Trading Platform Market Size Worth USD 12.16 Billion in 2028

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Online Trading Platform Market Size is projected to reach USD 12.16 billion in 2028, at CAGR of 5.1% during forecast period [2021-2028]; Utilization of Artificial Intelligence with Electronic Platforms to Aid Growth

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global online trading platform market is set to gain impetus from the rising integration of artificial intelligence (AI) with electronic trading platform solutions. Chatbots help users to receive market estimations, data about the trader's notifications, account reports, real-time estimates, and generic FAQs. In February 2021, for instance, HSBC unveiled a pricing chatbot that utilizes AI to provide instant analytics and pricing for foreign exchange (FX) options to clients. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a report, titled, “Online Trading Platform Market, 2021-2028.” As per the report, the market stood at USD 8.28 billion in 2020. It is projected to grow from USD 8.59 billion in 2021 to USD 12.16 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Industry developments:

December 2020: Empirica introduced its trading algorithm called Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). It is capable of lowering the impact on the market price by using a pre-computed schedule for implementing a bigger order.

July 2020: E*TRADE Financial Corporate Services, Inc. launched the E*TRADE Equity Edge Online (EEO) Developer Platform. It can govern, manage, and observe participant transactions efficiently. At the same time it can automate workflows and move data in and out of a company’s system in a configurable and customizable way.





Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 5.1% 2028 Value Projection USD 12.16 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 8.28 billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 115





Drivers & Restraints-

Surging Usage of AI in the Form of Robo-advisors to Boost Growth

The surging adoption of AI is expected to take the future of online trading platforms to a whole new level. Many companies are therefore using this technology in their in-house products as robo-advisors. Such platforms enable users to execute practices at an optimal price and monitor millions of trading data pointers. Tracxn Technologies, for instance, owns an automated trading platform that includes three AI powered engines. It has an active engine that utilizes machine learning for enhancing performance, an order engine for performing operational actions, and a strategy engine for analyzing potential trades. However, in developing countries, the lack of awareness of these solutions may obstruct the online trading platform market growth in the upcoming years.

Regional Insights-

Presence of EffectiveSoft Ltd. and Chetu Inc. to Help North America Dominate

Geographically, North America procured USD 3.47 billion in terms of revenue in 2020. It is likely to remain in the leading position in the near future on account of the presence of multiple reputed online trading platform providers, such as TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation, Chetu Inc., Artezio LLC., ETNA, and EffectiveSoft Ltd. On the other hand, Europe is anticipated to show a significant CAGR backed by the surging investments by Benelux, Spain, Italy, Germany, and France in online trading platform solutions.





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Online Trading Platform Market Report,

Report Coverage-

The report involves four notable activities in projecting the current size of the market for online trading platforms. Exhaustive secondary research was conducted to gather data about the parent market. Our next step included primary research to analyze these sizing, assumptions, and findings with numerous industry experts. We have also used bottom-up and top-down methods to calculate the market size.

Segments-

Brokers Segment Generated 34.1% Share in 2020: Fortune Business Insights™

Based on end-users, the market for online trading platforms is trifurcated into banking and financial institutions, brokers, and others. Out of these, the brokers segment earned 34.1% in 2020 in terms of the online trading platform market share. This growth is attributable to the rising usage of cloud-based trading solutions for reducing complexity and gaining access to an elaborate analysis of threats.

Segmentation By Component Solution Services By End-User Banking and Financial Institutions

Brokers





Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on R&D Activities to Unveil Unique Platforms and Strengthen Positions

The global market for online trading platforms contains a large number of companies that are majorly focusing on investing huge sums in research and development activities to come up with innovative software solutions. This way, they can also fulfil the customers’ demand and strengthen their positions.

Companies Covered in the Online Trading Platform Market Report:

Td Ameritrade Holding Corporation (Nebraska, United States)

Interactive brokers (Connecticut, United States)

E-TRADE (Virginia, United States)

Profile Software (London, United Kingdom)

Chetu Inc. (Florida, United States)

Empirica (Dolnośląskie, Poland)

Pragmatic Coder (Krakow, Poland)

EffectiveSoft Ltd. (California, United States)

Rademade Technologies (Tallinn, Estonia)

Devexperts LLC (Munich, Germany)

R&D Solutions (Sofia, Bulgaria)

ETNA (Florida, United States)

Artezio LLC. (New Jersey, United States)

Velvetech, LLC (Illinois, United States)

Itransition (Colorado, United States)

Ally Financial Inc. (Michigan, United States)

Merrill Edge (New York, United States)

Plus500 (Israel)

Mcafee Llc (California, United States)

Mobicip Llc





Major Points in TOC:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Key Takeaways

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

Global Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2020

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Profiles of Key Players Overview Key Management Headquarters etc. Offerings/Business Segments Key Details Employee Size Key Financials Past and Current Revenue Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments

TOC Continued…!

