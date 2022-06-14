Submit Release
With 4.4% CAGR, Medical X-ray Market Size to Surpass Around USD 16.86 billion by 2028

According to Fortune Business Insights, Advanced Automated X-ray System by Aroma AB to Aid Medical X-ray Market Reach USD 16.86 Billion by 2028; Medical X-ray Market Witnesses Colossal Growth Backed by Siemens Healthiness Introducing First-ever Intelligent X-ray System

Pune, India, June 14, 2022 -- The global medical x-ray market size is expected to reach USD 16.86 billion by 2028 while exhibiting a CAGR of 4.4% between 2021 and 2028. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its latest report, titled, "Medical X-ray Market, 2021-2028." The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 12.14 billion in 2020 and is expected to experience exponential growth in the forthcoming years. This growth is attributable to the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders and the rising geriatric population worldwide that will propel the demand for advanced medical x-rays.

Industry Development:

  • December 2020- Aroma AB introduced the new x-ray system Omnera 500A in the U.S. According to the company, the imaging system is equipped with automation features to improve efficiency and workflow during the patient’s care.


Report Scope

Report Coverage Details
Forecast Period 2021 to 2028
Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 4.4%
2028 Value Projection USD 16.86 billion
Base Year 2020
Market Size in 2021 USD 12.48 billion
Historical Data for 2017 to 2019
No. of Pages 179


DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders to Boost Demand

According to the World Economic Forum, one in every three adults suffers from multiple chronic conditions. For instance, a combination of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and depressions, among others. The increasing prevalence of chronic disorders surges the mortality rate and the only option to save lives is early diagnosis, according to health experts. There, the growing demand for early diagnosis to avert the onset of several fatal chronic diseases is expected to boost the adoption of advanced medical x-ray systems globally. In addition to this, several manufacturers are focusing on developing advanced x-ray equipment that is likely to bode well for the global x-ray market in the forthcoming years. For instance,

  • January 2020 - Trivitron Healthcare unveiled an advanced, digital x-ray for breast imaging at Arab Health, 2020. The company is focussed on developing advanced imaging systems to cater to the growing demand from the healthcare sector.


What does the Report Include?
The global medical x-ray market shares 2022 in USA report includes in-depth analysis of the product and focuses on key aspects such as product type, leading companies, technology type, end-user, and application. Moreover, it offers accurate insights into the recent trends and highlights key industry developments. The report further provides information on several factors that have contributed to the growth of the developed market using several research methodologies over recent years.

Fewer Hospital Appointments amid COVID-19 to Hamper Growth

The healthcare industry has been focused on treating the COVID-19 patients as per the guidelines by the government agencies globally. The medical institutions have either cancelled or postponed non-COVID-19 procedures leading to fewer hospital visits for the treatment of other medical conditions. This is likely to hinder market growth in the shorter run. However, once the novel coronavirus cases tend to cease, the medical x-ray market in USA will return to normalcy at the pre-pandemic level.

Geriatric Population to Triple by 2050

According to the United Nations, the total number of people ageing 80 years and above is expected to triple from 143 million in 2019 to over 426 million in 2050. The rising geriatric population is expected to drive the demand for innovative medical x-ray systems in the forthcoming years, thereby driving the medical x-ray market growth.


Market Segmentation:

We have segmented the medical x-ray market share 2022 on the basis of product type, technology type, application, end-user, and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into static and dynamic. Based on technology, the market is bifurcated into analog and digital. Furthermore, based on application, the market is categorized into dental, veterinary, cardiovascular, oncology, others. Additionally, based on application, the dental segment held a significant market share in 2020 and is expected to showcase exponential growth backed by the increasing prevalence of dental disorders among the adult and geriatric population.

Lastly, on the basis of region, the market is segregated into North America, Latin America. Europe, The Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Segmentation By Product Type
  • Static
  • Dynamic
By Technology Type
  • Analog
  • Digital
By Application
  • Dental
  • Veterinary
  • Cardiovascular
  • Oncology
  • Others


REGIONAL INSIGHTS

North America – The region is expected to dominate the global medical x-ray market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing incidence of chronic disorders that propels the demand for advanced imaging systems such as medical x-rays in the region. North America stood at USD 4.52 billion in 2020.

Europe – Followed by North America, the region is expected to hold the second-position in the market due to growing adoption of x-rays to provide accurate and efficient diagnosis of chronic ailments.

Asia-Pacific – This region is expected to hold significant medical x-ray market share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is ascribable to factors such as supportive government initiatives to create awareness regarding technologically advanced imaging systems between 2021 and 2028.  

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Major Companies Focus on Product Innovation to Brighten Their Market Prospects

The global medical x-ray market comprises small, medium, and large companies focusing on strengthening their positions by developing advanced imaging systems. Moreover, other key players are adopting organic and inorganic strategies to maintain their presence in the global marketplace.

List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Market:

  • Siemens Healthcare Private Limited (Erlangen, Germany)
  • GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (Illinois, United States)
  • Carestream Health (New York, United States)
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands)
  • Shimadzu Corporation (Kyoto, Japan)
  • CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION (Tokyo, Japan)
  • FUJIFILM Corporation (Stamford, Connecticut, United States)
  • Varian Medical Systems, Inc.  (California, United States)
  • Other Prominent Players


