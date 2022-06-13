UZBEKISTAN, June 13 - The President of Uzbekistan receives the U.S. delegation

On June 13, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received a delegation led by Commander of United States Central Command Michael Kurilla.

Current issues of further development of the strategic partnership and expansion of multifaceted cooperation between Uzbekistan and the United States, continuation of practical cooperation in regional security were considered.

The main attention was paid to the promotion of initiatives and programs aimed at promoting peace and stability, as well as socio-economic reconstruction in Afghanistan, including the implementation of priority infrastructure projects.

Source: UzA