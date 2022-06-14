Kashif “Chief” Brown of Chief Counseling to be Featured on Close Up Radio

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- At some point in our lives most of us will experience distressing life events, a car accident, an assault, relationship changes, or loss of a loved one that can cause depression, fatigue, nightmares, and even the development of sleep disorders. Furthermore, trauma if left untreated, can seriously impact our mental and physical well- being and stop us from living our most fulfilling lives. Traditional talk therapy can help us but can sometimes take years to process. How can we effectively and more rapidly heal from our wounds?

Chief is a top-notch counselor and Founder and President of Chief Counseling, which offers effective tailored therapeutic approaches with a main focus on an evidence-based psychotherapy called EMDR.

“My counseling work is centered on allowing people suffering from past disturbing or traumatic experiences to successfully heal,” says Chief. “No matter what type of emotional suffering, anxiety, panic, or anxiety they have, I help them decrease those symptoms so they go about living life again before the trauma impacted them or discover a new, magnificent way of living they never thought possible.”

EMDR, which stands for Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing, uses bilateral stimulation, in the form of rapid eye right/left movement which activates both sides of the brain, much like what occurs in REM sleep. This releases emotional experiences “trapped” in the nervous system assisting the neurophysiological system to free itself of blockages. EMDR relieves our negative emotions safely, effectively, and efficiently.

“Through the power of EMDR, clients are offered the ability to develop a better, healthier way of looking at themselves. People will find that any traumatic experiences that may have triggered a negative response no longer affects them so detrimentally. Thoughts that we are “worthless,” and “unlovable,” instead are replaced with positive ones and we feel remarkably transformed.

Engaging fully with his clients, Chief creates a safe space where clients can heal, grow and flourish, and feel more comfortable in their own skin. With compassion and empathy, he genuinely cares about their healing journey.

“We don’t need to keep our pain bottled up inside. EMDR means hope and gratitude. Whatever your pain is, you are not alone. Seek out professional qualified people like myself who are determined to help you so you can love life again and see a better tomorrow.”

