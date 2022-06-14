Updated with Video: Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1200 Block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, June 10, 2022, in the 1200 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast.

At approximately 1:05 am, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location and approached an employee. After a verbal exchange with the employee, the suspect discharged a firearm. The suspect then fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos and video below:

https://youtu.be/L0EgNs83Acs

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.