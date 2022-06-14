Neuroprosthetics Market Hit To Reach USD 27.05 Billion in 2030 | Reports and Data

The rising number of neurological disorders, an increasing number of accidents leading to elevated cases of amputation, rising prevalence of diabetes

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Neuroprosthetics market was valued at USD 9.60 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 27.05 Billion by the year 2030, at a CAGR of 12.1%. The study covers Neuroprosthetics, neuroscience, and biomedical engineering discipline, concerned with developing neural prostheses. Neural prostheses are assistive devices that can restore functions lost because of neural damage by substituting motor, sensory, or cognitive modality. Growing healthcare awareness all over the globe, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, a rise in the number of patients with nerve injuries and neurological diseases, an increasing number of road mishaps and accidents elevating the number of amputation cases, and rising hearing loss incidences, are some of the key factors propelling Neuroprosthetics market growth in the industry. However, non-favorable reimbursement scenarios, high cost of neuroprosthetics, lack of skilled professionals, and availability of advanced alternative treatment options are the major hindrance to Neuroprosthetics market growth during 2019-2026. The Neuroprosthetics market is much fragmented, and major players are adopting various techniques to grow their range of product offerings. For instance, In June, Medtronic, a medical device company, announced a new outcomes-based agreement with Aetna, one of the largest healthcare companies in the States. The agreement focuses on patients who rely on multiple daily insulin injections for type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

Some Key Factors Contributing to the Global Pharma & Healthcare Market Growth

Unprecedented revenue growth of the global pharma & healthcare industry is attributed to factors such as rising prevalence of chronic and acute diseases worldwide, increasing geriatric population, rising awareness of health & wellness among consumers, and growing demand for more advanced healthcare services. Increasing demand for advanced drugs and therapeutics, growing availability of next-generation diagnostics and treatment options – especially in developing countries like India and China – rise in R&D activities and clinical trials in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, increasing public and private investments in healthcare research projects, and rising consumer expenditure on healthcare are among the other significant factors contributing to the industry revenue growth.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The Neuroprosthetics market is growing at a CAGR of 6 % in the Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 12.2 % and 12.1 % CAGR, respectively. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and growing healthcare awareness all over the globe is the prominent factor to accelerate the Neuroprosthetics market growth during the forecast period across all regions

As of 2018, Auditory Prosthetics/Cochlear Implants are the dominating Neuroprosthetics holding 36.7 % of the global market. Rising incidences of hearing loss are driving the growth of the market segment. European regional. The Neuroprosthetics market is the major revenue-generating source for this market segment, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific regions

Motor Prosthetics is expected to be the fastest-growing market segment during the forecast period 2019-2026 with a CAGR of 12.8 %. However, associated side effects and high costs are major challenges for the Neuroprosthetics market growth of this market segment

The deep brain stimulation technology type segment was valued at USD 1.06 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.1 %

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for around 20 % of the global Neuroprosthetics market in 2018. Developing nations such as China and India are likely to witness significant Neuroprosthetics market growth owing to increasing healthcare awareness and increasing cases of amputation due to road mishaps and accidents.

The high cost of Neuroprosthetics and lack of favorable reimbursement scenarios and skilled professionals is likely to hinder the Neuroprosthetics market growth during the forecast period

Top Players in the Global Neuroprosthetics Market:

Second Site, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Inc., Neuropace, Cochlear Limited, Abbott, Sonova, NeuroPace, Inc., Cyberonics, Inc., and Nervo Corp.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a drastic impact on the global healthcare industry, with rising cases of COVID-19 worldwide, substantially growing hospital admission and readmission rates, and rising demand for telehealth and telemedicine services for remote patient monitoring. Furthermore, rising focus on the development of rapid COVID-19 diagnostics such as the RT-PCR test kits, increased government funding for vaccine development, stringent regulatory norms and protocols for COVID-19 safety, and increasing sales of COVID-19 safety equipment, such as N-95 masks, face shields, PPE kits, and hand sanitizers, have driven the global pharma & healthcare industry revenue growth over the recent past.

Neuroprosthetics Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Output Neural Prosthetics

Input Neural Prosthetics

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Spinal Cord Stimulation

Deep Brain Stimulation

Vagus Nerve Stimulation

Sacral Nerve Stimulation

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Motor Neuron Disorders

Physiological Disorders

Cognitive Disorders

Global Neuroprosthetics Market Report: Regional Segmentation

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

