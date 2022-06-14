President receives new ambassadors of Croatia, Senegal

VIETNAM, June 14 -

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc (left) and Croatian Ambassador Ivan Velimir Starcevic. VNA Photo

HÀ NỘI – President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc hosted receptions for the ambassadors of Croatia and Senegal as they presented their credentials in Hà Nội on Monday.

At a meeting with Croatian Ambassador Ivan Velimir Starcevic, President Phúc affirmed the importance Việt Nam attaches to consolidating and developing friendship and cooperation with Croatia.

He thanked the Croatian Government for its donation of 60,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Việt Nam last year, which, the leader said demonstrated the good traditional friendship between the two countries.

Starcevic stressed that Việt Nam was Croatia’s biggest partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and that as an EU member, Croatia would work to promote the implementation of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

The ambassador suggested Việt Nam and Croatia step up cooperation in tourism.

Phúc said the two sides should increase the exchange of delegations at all levels to boost cooperation in all spheres, thus deepening and raising the efficiency of the EU - Việt Nam comprehensive partnership and cooperation.

Việt Nam stood ready to help Croatia enhance its relations with ASEAN and its member countries, he noted.

The leader said the Việt Nam-Croatia trade value of only around US$100 million had yet to match their potential, and urged the two countries to double the revenue in the next five years.

Việt Nam would be willing to create optimal conditions for Croatian firms to study the Vietnamese market and invest in the country, particularly in renewable energy, transport infrastructure, tourism, environment, food processing, tourism and sports, he said.

While receiving Senegalese Ambassador Abdoulaye Barro, the President emphasised that Senegal was an important traditional African partner of Việt Nam.

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc (right) and Senegalese Ambassador Abdoulaye Barro. VNA Photo

Phúc expressed his hope that Senegal would successfully perform the rotating presidency of the African Union (AU) in 2022, and thanked the country for its support for the proposal of establishing the official relationship between Việt Nam and the AU.

Barro lauded Việt Nam’s role in international organisations and the United Nations General Assembly, as well as its important role in Southeast Asia and Asia at large.

Senegal wanted to learn from Việt Nam’s experience in agricultural development, he said, adding that Senegal stood ready to support Việt Nam in the international arena and would always open door for Vietnamese investors and products.

Phúc suggested Việt Nam and Senegal further support each other at multilateral forums, particularly the UN and the International Organisation of La Francophonie.

The two countries should increase trade and investment exchanges, and coordinate to review and promote the signing of important agreements in order to create a legal framework for bilateral cooperation, he said.

Phúc said he hoped that the Senegalese government would further support the Vietnamese community in the host country. VNA/VNS