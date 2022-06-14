pen needle market is expected to reach USD 3.12 Billion in 2030 - Reports and Data

The surge in geriatric population and rising incidence of obesity is driving pen needle market revenue growth

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pen needle market size is expected to reach USD 3.12 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 11.1% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Pen needle market revenue growth is due to the rapid prevalence of diabetes across the globe.

Pen needles are used by both healthcare providers and patients for the administration of various injectable medications. Insulin administration for diabetic patients is a major application segment for pen needles. Advancement in technology has resulted in the increasing adoption of pen needles over conventional syringes. Pen needles are easy-to-use and minimally invasive.

Design is a major factor for product efficacy and is continuously worked upon for ensuring proper lubrication, minimum friction, and attached safety caps. The increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer, is one of the major factors contributing to market revenue growth worldwide. According to American Diabetes Association, more than 30 million people in America have been diagnosed with diabetes and more than 84 million people have a high risk of suffering from diabetes. Pen needle is used mainly in diabetes for the administration of insulin. Moreover, it does not require any professional skills. The rising demand for minimally invasive treatment is one of the key factors promoting the market growth.

The global market is highly competitive in nature. The top market players are constantly working on new technologies and products to enhance their global footprint. Companies adopt both organic and inorganic growth strategies in order to ensure a steady pattern of growth. Acquisitions and mergers are commonly witnessed. For instance, in January 2019, Becton, Dickinson and Co. launched an ergonomic pen needle technology, which has been designed for an enhanced injection depth.

Some Key Factors Contributing to the Global Pharma & Healthcare Market Growth

Unprecedented revenue growth of the global pharma & healthcare industry is attributed to factors such as rising prevalence of chronic and acute diseases worldwide, increasing geriatric population, rising awareness of health & wellness among consumers, and growing demand for more advanced healthcare services. Increasing demand for advanced drugs and therapeutics, growing availability of next-generation diagnostics and treatment options – especially in developing countries like India and China – rise in R&D activities and clinical trials in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, increasing public and private investments in healthcare research projects, and rising consumer expenditure on healthcare are among the other significant factors contributing to the industry revenue growth.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

Based on type, the standard pen needles segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. These pen needles are available at a lower price which is expected to boost its demand in countries such as China, India, and Brazil. However, harmful consequences associated with improper disposal of these pens have impacted revenue growth of the segment.

Based on therapy, the insulin therapy segment is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Burgeoning geriatric population along with high number of reported cases of diabetes is pushing the demand for this therapy. Another reason for increasing popularity of insulin pens is that it is accurate, simple, and convenient in terms of usage as compared to syringe and vial. Several users of insulin therapy also prefer the use of insulin pen due to its minimal obstructive nature and accuracy in terms of insulin dose.

4 mm segment is expected to witness a significant revenue growth rate during the forecast period because of ease of insulin administration and the widespread availability of this length of pen needles in the market. 4 mm needle is as thin as two strands of hair. This type of needle reduces the risk of injecting into muscle tissues while using it. It also offers equal and in some cases, improved outcomes for obese people with diabetes.

Market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 owing to increasing incidence of diabetes in the region. Government initiative to spread awareness about the product along with favorable funding from many private players is leading to market growth in the region. Well-established healthcare system and supportive reimbursement structure is also supporting market growth.

Top Players in the Global Pen Needles Market:

Becton, Dickinson and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Ypsomed Holding AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, HTL-Strefa S.A., Terumo Corporation, Owen Mumford Ltd., Allison Medical Inc., Ultimed, Inc., and Arkray, Inc.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a drastic impact on the global healthcare industry, with rising cases of COVID-19 worldwide, substantially growing hospital admission and readmission rates, and rising demand for telehealth and telemedicine services for remote patient monitoring. Furthermore, rising focus on development of rapid COVID-19 diagnostics such as the RT-PCR test kits, increased government funding for vaccine development, stringent regulatory norms and protocols for COVID-19 safety, and increasing sales of COVID-19 safety equipment, such as N-95 masks, face shields, PPE kits, and hand sanitizers, have driven the global pharma & healthcare industry revenue growth over the recent past.

Pen Needles Market Segmentation:

Needle Length Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

4 mm

5 mm

6 mm

8 mm

10 mm

12 mm

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Disposable Pens

Reusable Pens

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Insulin Therapy

Allergic Reactions

Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (glp-1) therapy

Hormone Replacement Therapy

Global Pen Needles Market Report: Regional Segmentation

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Global Pen Needles Market: Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary Sources

1.4.2. Secondary Sources

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Global Pharma & Healthcare Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Pharma & Healthcare Market COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers’ analysis

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Price trend Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

Frequently Asked Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the estimated revenue growth rate of the global Pen Needles market over the forecast period?

What are the major factors driving the global market revenue growth?

Which are the leading manufacturers and suppliers in the global Pen Needles market?

Which regional market is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global Pen Needles market over the forecast years?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the market?

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report and its customization feature. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.

