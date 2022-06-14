Protein Ingredients Market Share 2030 - Rising Demand for Plant-based Protein Powder Drives Industry Revenue Growth

Reports And Data

Rising demand for plant-based protein powder, and increasing adoption of nutritional and sustainable diets are some key factors driving market revenue growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data has recently published a new market research report titled Global Protein Ingredients Market Forecast to 2030. The report has been formulated through extensive research and provides insights into the paradigm shifts observed in the market to assist readers maximize on their investments and capitalize on the recent development and competitive landscape of the global market. The report is an exhaustive assessment of the crucial aspects of the market including key geographical regions, technology, product types, application spectrum, key companies operating in the market, and overall industry overview.

The global Protein Ingredients Market size is expected to reach USD 104.6 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Rising demand for plant-based protein powder and inclining adoption of nutritional and sustainable diets are expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Rapid implementation of advanced technologies and rising innovation in new protein sources are also expected to boost growth of the global protein ingredients market in the years to come.

The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and studies the key competitors of the Protein Ingredients industry. The report focuses on company overview, financial standing, global market position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, and business expansion plans. It also focuses on recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The study includes SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape.

Inquire For Sample Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1864

Some Key Highlights in the Report:

• Dry type segment is expected to account for largest market share in the global protein ingredients market between 2021 and 2028, owing to rising demand for dry protein ingredients from food, pharmaceutical, and animal feed manufacturers.

• Food & beverages segment is expected to account for considerably larger market share revenue over the forecast period. Rising demand for protein-based cereals and infant nutrition products among consumers is expected to boost growth of this segment.

• The Europe protein ingredients market is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Growing consumer awareness about nutritional benefits of protein ingredients and several start-ups focusing on manufacturing plant-based protein in countries in the region are expected to drive protein ingredients market revenue growth in Europe.

• In November 2021, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited announced a collaboration with VitaKey, Inc. to improve technology and provide customized solutions to produce dairy products. The companies will focus on health and wellness of their consumers with sustainable and functional benefits from their food and beverages.

• In February 2021, International Flavor & Fragrances announced merger with DuPont’s Nutrition and Biosciences. The combined company will operate under International Flavor & Fragrances, and together they aim to provide solutions for their food products, ingredients, and experiences.

Key Players:

Companies profiled in the global market report include Cargill, Inc., Gelita AG, International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc., Omega Protein Corporation, Kewpie Corporation, AMCO Proteins, Burcon NutraScience Corporation, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Foodchem International Corporation, and FrieslandCampina N.V.

Request Customized Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1864

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global protein ingredients market on the basis of ingredient type, application, source, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

• Plant Protein

• Animal/Dairy Protein

• Microbe-based Protein

• Insect Protein

• Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion 2019–2030)

• Isolates

• Concentrates

• Bars

• Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion 2019–2030)

• Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

• Food & Beverages

• Dietary Supplements

• Animal Feed

• Infant Formulas

• Others

Purchase Premium Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-pricing/1864

Identifying The Basic Business Drivers, Challenges, And Tactics Adopted:

• The report provides intrinsic details and fluctuating aspects that influence the commercial dynamics of the Protein Ingredients market along with integral factors of the rise in the demand for the product have been mapped across vital geographical regions.

• An overview of the multifarious applications, business areas and the latest trends observed in the industry has been laid out by this study.

• Various challenges overlooking the business and the numerous strategies employed by the industry players for successful marketing of the product have also been illustrated.

• The research inspects the sales channels (indirect, direct, marketing) that companies have chosen for the primary product distributors and the superior clientele of the market.

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Browse More Reports:

Beta-Carotene Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/03/12/1999815/0/en/Beta-Carotene-Market-To-Reach-USD-654-0-Million-By-2027-Growing-at-a-CAGR-of-3-3-Reports-and-Data.html

Borage Oil Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/03/16/2001381/0/en/Borage-Oil-Market-To-Reach-USD-61-6-Million-By-2027-Reports-and-Data.html

Food Emulsifiers Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/09/24/1920195/0/en/Food-Emulsifiers-Market-To-Reach-USD-4-504-7-Million-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html

About Reports and Data:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.