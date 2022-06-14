Lynx Mortgage Bank LLC Helps First-Time Homebuyers
Lynx Mortgage Bank, LLC is a full-service mortgage lender, licensed by the New York State Department of Financial Services.WESTBURY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lynx Mortgage Bank LLC is pleased to announce they make it easier for first-time homebuyers to find the home of their dreams. They offer pre-approval services for all borrowers looking to begin the mortgage process. Helping prospective buyers understand how much they can afford. Ensuring they look at homes within their price range.
When individuals are ready to buy their first home, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the process. The professional lenders at Lynx Mortgage Bank LLC understand the challenges and frustrations individuals face and strive to make the process of securing a mortgage to buy a first home as simple as possible. They work closely with prospective buyers to determine how large of a mortgage they can afford. By completing the pre-approval process, buyers can find homes within their price range.
In addition to helping first-time homebuyers get pre-approved for a mortgage, the qualified team at Lynx Mortgage Bank LLC can help them through the home buying process, including finding a realtor, home inspection service, and more. They understand how complex it can be to buy a first home and strive to help individuals get through the process with as little stress as possible.
Anyone interested in learning more about how Lynx Mortgage Bank LLC can help first-time homebuyers can visit https://www.lynxmortgageny.com/ or call 1-877-599-LYNX.
About Lynx Mortgage Bank LLC: Lynx Mortgage Bank LLC are a direct lender for residential mortgages. Their team works closely with clients to ensure they get the right mortgage to meet their needs with the best interest rates. They can help individuals secure fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages, FHA loans, refinancing, jumbo mortgages, and more.
