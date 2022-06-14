Accel Solutions and Veego Software Sign Agreement with Bezeq to Integrate Veego’s AI Solution
EINPresswire.com/ -- Accel Solutions and Veego today announced the integration of Veego’s Artificial Intelligence and machine learning solution with Bezeq, Israel’s largest Telecom. The integration will enhance Bezeq’s ability to provide its subscribers with improved Internet quality of experience and mitigate network malfunctions. Bezeq will integrate Veego’s solution in their consumer line of Be-Routers. The Veego solution provides Bezeq the ability to identify and mitigate connectivity malfunctions remotely, attain a broad overview of the network and improve the overall experience for its customers.
Niv Berkner, Head of Services and Product Innovation at Bezeq indicated “I have no doubt that the integration of the Veego solution in our Be-Routers will allow us to provide our customers an optimal quality of experience. The Veego solution will allow us to understand the interaction between all the devices connected in the home, and as such, provide Bezeq the ability to identify, anticipate and mitigate network related malfunctions remotely, without the customers involvement and/or being aware.”
"Veego provides ISPs and CSPs the ability to leverage data and provide them with insights that alleviate churn, while constantly improving the customer experience.” outlined Amir Kotler, Veego's CEO.
"The integration of Veego's AI and ML capabilities enable Telcos to actually experience what the customer experiences when he has an internet malfunction that disrupts a healthy Internet process," Kotler added "Veego's solution enables ISP to predict the issue, resolve it in autonomic ways and as a result, improves operational efficiency, increases revenues and reduces churn."
Ronen Shor, CEO of Accel Solutions stated, “The Bezeq – Veego agreement is another step in our continuous enhancement efforts on the products sold to Bezeq and a significant technological upgrade offered by Bezeq to its customers. Accel Solutions considers Veego as a strategic partner with tremendous potential in the international market.
About Accel Solutions Group
Accel Solutions Group includes the following companies: IBI Active, AOS, Danet Communications, Chip PC Technologies, Isralink. The group's activities include the development, distribution, integration and investment of products and services based on advanced technologies in the field of telecommunications, including products for wired, wireless, cellular, and optical communication networks, Internet of Things ("IoT"), SaaS services of information security, cloud, and automation. The group also deals with managed solutions of thin computing stations, advanced office solutions and smart city solutions. The group's customers include all telecom operators in Israel, government, and other big organizations.
To learn more, please visit https://accel.co.il/
About Veego Software
Veego is a data analytics company established to help Telcos leverage and monetize their own data to improve operational efficiency, increase revenues and reduce churn while providing subscribers the best quality of experience. Based on Artificial Intelligence and other breakthrough technologies, Veego delivers real-time and non-real-time contextual data from an agent on the router that learns the subscribers' behavior, their specific-individual needs and the home internet performance. Veego converts data into actionable insights that enables CSPs to know and understand their customers in a deep and intimate way.
To learn more, please visit www.veego.io
