Healthcare Facilities Management Market to Reach a Value of US$ 548.52 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 9.60%

Healthcare Facilities Management Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Healthcare Facilities Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global healthcare facilities management market reached a value of US$ 307.27 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 548.52 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.60% during 2022-2027. Healthcare facilities management is vital to keeping a dynamic and clean environment in the hospital premises. It is attained by proper planning and resourceful delivery of various functions. It supports specialized management of services, such as catering, cleaning, maintenance, and security. It is a professional management authority that generally focuses on delivering services and support systems to different healthcare organizations. Healthcare facilities management enhances the patient experience by ensuring precise clinical care facilities. The widespread integration of technologies, such as IoT (Internet of Things) presents numerous opportunities for service providers to provide better customer service in healthcare facilities.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The COVID 19 pandemic has positively affected the healthcare facilities management market across the globe. With the rising number of patients affected with coronavirus disease, there has been an increase in the number of treatments in hospital settings, thereby leading to the production of huge amount of medical waste. The management of patient services has been prioritized and of utmost importance during the pandemic. All these factors led to a considerable rise in the demand for healthcare facilities management globally.

Global Healthcare Facilities Management Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing outsourcing of facility management services by the healthcare industry. In line with this, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and significant growth in medical tourism are positively influencing the market across the globe. Furthermore, the shifting inclination to use advanced technologies to maintain sustainability in hospitals is creating a positive outlook for the market. Apart from this, the increasing healthcare expenditure by the public and private players in healthcare systems is catalyzing the market. Moreover, the rising number of patients is propelling the market worldwide. Besides this, rapid technological developments in the healthcare and IT sector are strengthening the market growth. Additionally, the growing generation of healthcare wastes is providing a boost to the market.

Global Healthcare Facilities Management Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• ABM Industries Inc

• Aramark Corporation

• Compass Group PLC

• Ecolab Inc.

• International Business Machines Corporation

• ISS A/S

• Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated

• Mitie Group plc

• OCS Group limited

• Oracle Corporation

• Serco Group plc and Sodexo

Breakup by Service Type:

• Property Services

• Cleaning Services

• Security Services

• Catering Services

• Support Services

• Environmental Management Services

Breakup by Business Model:

• Outsourced

• In-House

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Long-term Healthcare Facilities

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

