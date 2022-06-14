Amidst Rising Interest Rates and Inflation, ClickStart Mortgage Emerges as The Most Affordable Option for Borrowers
ClickStart Mortgage is a marketplace that has wholesale mortgage prices on offer from reputed mortgage companies.
Client experience is at the forefront of who we are and everything we do.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today's market, where interest rates are rising, and inflation is making it harder for everyday Americans to afford a home, ClickStart Mortgage emerges as an innovative marketplace that offers cheaper wholesale pricing from the top mortgage lenders in the country. They are based out of Scottsdale, Arizona. Traditional retail lending is no longer benefiting the end consumer. It not only costs more money but also negatively impacts the client experience.
— Jack Humphres (Co-Founder and CEO of ClickStart Mortgage)
ClickStart Mortgage has discovered a way to tackle this problem firsthand. All it took was technology, time, and effort to build a strategic relationship with the country's most reputable lenders. Due to these relationships, ClickStart Mortgage can offer its customers lower rates and better terms. Saving them thousands of dollars compared to traditional lending.
What's the difference between retail interest rates and wholesale interest rates?
Retail interest rates are what 90% of people get when they apply for a mortgage. They are obtained when a normal consumer reaches out to a big box lender directly, i.e., Rocket Mortgage, LoanDepot, AmeriSave, Wells Fargo, Chase, Bank of America, etc. These companies have a lot of overhead expenses. From employee payroll, large executive salaries, and office expenses to a multi-million-dollar yearly advertising budget, several contributing factors are costing the end consumer more money and leaving them with higher interest rates.
Wholesale Interest rates are the exact opposite. Cheaper, more convenient, and easier to qualify. They are obtained when a consumer uses a 3rd party lender like ClickStart Mortgage to negotiate rates on their client's behalf. ClickStart mortgage has built strategic relationships with these large lenders, which have allowed them access to use a backdoor wholesale side not offered to retail clients. Since ClickStart Mortgage sources their clients themselves and are not employed by these lenders, they are able to offer ClickStart Mortgage at much better pricing, and in return, ClickStart passes that savings on to their customers.
The different kinds of loans available with ClickStart Mortgage are Home Purchases, Home Refinancing, Home Equity Lines of Credit, and Debt Consolidation.
The loan process is simple. It works in the following way:
- First, complete the mortgage pre-approval request.
- Secondly, get options based on the criteria.
- Thirdly, ClickStart Mortgage compares interest rates with their wholesale network of lenders.
- Then, select the best offer that suits your needs the most.
Some lenders ClickStart Mortgage works with are AmeriSave Mortgage, Rocket Mortgage, LoanDepot, Caliber Home Loans, Homepoint, and many others.
Jack Humphres is the Co-Founder and CEO of ClickStart Mortgage. The other co-founders are Christopher Rutherford, Christopher Bocz, and Devon Judge. All of them have decades of experience working in the mortgage industry.
Jack Humphres has been working in the financial sector since 2012. He has held high-ranking positions in renowned banking and mortgage companies like Wells Fargo, Rocket Mortgage, AmeriSave Mortgage, and others. He, along with the other Co-Founders, saw the need for a mortgage marketplace to enhance the customer's experience and provide better pricing and transparency.
Jack Humphres said, "Client experience is at the forefront of who we are and everything we do. We are nothing without our clients, and this is our way to give back and put them first. I saw a big disconnect from my years of experience in this industry, every large company I've worked for was satisfying their bottom dollar instead of giving their clients the rates they deserve. This is the sole reason I decided to step away and start this company. Consumers deserve better, and I will make it my mission to ensure they get it. Our plans are to continue growing our ecosystem. We are developing a company and culture that will continue to live on for decades to come. We are also currently working on a home search site ClickStart Homes. This will be where customers can see new home listings as they come to the market, check current home values, sell their homes, and connect with top real estate agents in their area. It will also help real estate agents and brokers by leveraging our brand and connecting with new clients."
About ClickStart Mortgage:
The organization has been able to utilize its wholesale side because of its experience working with big lenders in the industry. They have exclusive backdoor access to supply you with exceptionally low-interest rates thanks to these strategic connections.
Customers can utilize ClickStart Mortgage to compare and find the cheapest mortgages instead of acquiring expensive quotes directly from big lenders. ClickStart Mortgage takes advantage of these connections and passes the savings on to its customers.
ClickStart Mortgage currently partners with AmeriSave Mortgage, Rocket Mortgage, Caliber Home Loans, LoanDepot, Homepoint, and several other companies.
