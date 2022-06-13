MEDIA RELEASE FROM THE MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE AND FISHERIES (MAF);

SAMOA, June 13 - Tufa le Taleni Co-operative Society Talomua

Tufa le Taleni Co-operative Society successfully hosted their Talomua on Saturday 11th June 2022. The event organized by the Society was held at the old flea market area next to the MWCSD building at Sogi. A variety of agricultural produce and livestock were displayed as well as handicrafts and ornamental plants.

Vaifale Timmy spoke on behalf of their organization to welcome and acknowledge the presence of the Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Hon. La’aulialemalietoa Leuatea Polataivao Fosi Schmidt, Associate Minister and executive management of the Ministry and members of the public. The event started off with a devotional service led by Rev. John Salanoa.

In the Hon. Minister’s remarks, he thanked the society for organizing their Talomua event. He stated that the Talomua initiative provided an equal opportunity for all farmers and fishers to organise and showcase their agricultural and fisheries produce. He also highlighted that the push for this government initiative aims to sustain food, nutrition and income security for all.

The President of the Tufa le Taleni Cooperative Society, Ms. Flora Davenda Tautai stated that they aim to share their skills and talents to the less fortunate, assisting them in various ways so they can earn income for their welfare. Ms. Tautai also added that they have received requests from several villages for trainings on making handicrafts. The Society has offered this service and they have supported several communities through trainings.

Farming tools and equipment as well as seeds and seedlings of various crops were provided for the Society as part of the Ministry’s support for these community-led initiatives.

[ENDS]