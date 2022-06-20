Record Number of People Day Trading Crypto Currencies on Coinrule

It is now apparent the trend of day trading is here to stay even as individuals return to work and their busy schedules.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- During lockdown, individuals had greater residual income due to lower expenses and stimulus cheques. This was accompanied by people having more time available to pursue their goals, where previously individuals deemed their lives too busy to begin exploring and working towards their aspirations, leading to a surge of people entering the financial markets to attain financial freedom.The arrival of day trading to the mainstream was also exacerbated by the increased reputation of meme stocks and coins which were initially publicised by Reddit forums, such as WallStreetBets (WSB), led to people realising there was serious profit to be gained if they allocated their capital in the right places at the right time. Easy to use apps, such as Coinbase and Robinhood, also resulted in improved inclusivity and accessibility to financial markets for retail market participants who were not accredited investors who could afford the $2,000 per month subscription for the Bloomberg Terminal.Another major catalyst to further interest and adoption was the downfall of Melvin Capital, a hedge fund who had a large short position on GameStop ( https://coinrule.com/crypto-trading-bots/short-scalping/ ). Members of WSB identified they could drive a short squeeze, causing a major appreciation in price in the stock leading to Melvin Capital losing substantial amounts, if they all combined monetary forces and bought shares in GameStop. It worked and resulted in Melvin Capital sustaining a 50+% loss on the trade and causing their assets under management to tumble from $12.5 billion to $8 billion. This included the cash $2.75 billion injection from their investors to stabilise the hedge fund after the significant loss. Retail traders felt like they had one-upped Wall Street and the institutions, causing increased confidence in their abilities and resultantly more interest in the markets.Oleg Giberstein, Co-founder and COO of automated crypto trading bot platform Coinrule, commented on the rise of retail traders entering the market and taking the market seriously: “Retail traders have always lacked the capability to fully compete with large institutional players, such as hedge funds. The two main factors are experience and resources. One main resource hedge funds have are algorithmic trading bots ( https://coinrule.com/crypto-trading-bots/ ) that can be programmed using predetermined code to execute trades when certain conditions arise. These algorithms can analyse the market and spot opportunities in milliseconds and this provides them a monumental edge and removes the opportunity for other market participants. Retail, without the use of automated trading software, have to manually rely on their own intuition, experience and knowledge to analyse the market, identify opportunities, determine allocated risk for the trade and execute, all whilst dealing with the emotions and psychology of the human brain. Automated trading removes all of these elements from the equation and does it all for you whilst you sleep.”As lockdown subsided, retail traders no longer had the same amount of time to consistently and frequently trade due to their return to work and as the economy opened up again. Coinrule’s Oleg Giberstein states that their platform has seen a substantial surge in the number of new users joining the platform once lockdowns ended: “People who started trading during lockdown saw the potential to make more than their current salaries just by staying at home and dedicating a few hours a day trading. However, as lockdowns have become a thing of the past people no longer have the time to trade and interact with the market. As people have returned to their jobs they have other things to contend with, such as commuting and dropping their children off at school and therefore no longer have the same free time to tackle the markets. This principle was the fundamental reason we created Coinrule - allowing normal people have the same access and opportunity to exploit the market the same way institutions do.”Beginner traders often struggle with where to start and have to experiment with their own money to learn what works and what doesn’t, often losing substantial amounts in the process.Crypto is also the fastest paced market around and this proves to be a challenge for amateurs as the market is constantly evolving with new tactics having to be implemented frequently to stay profitable. Oleg believes Coinrule decreases the learning process in both time and money: “Coinrule allows you to automate your trading strategies, and with over 180 of our own back tested and ready to use templates that cater to all market conditions, you can be a complete novice or an experienced trader looking to automate your trading system and gain an edge on the market."A big part of trading is the emotion and psychology, utilising Coinrule removes that entirely and allows you to gain the profits of a trader without living the trader lifestyle. At Coinrule, we believe everyone should have the ability to profit from the volatility of the crypto markets and better themselves financially, whilst also managing their daily responsibilities. We believe Coinrule enables this and so do our users.”As the innovations evolve and accessibility to the crypto markets improves to people across the globe, it is probable that even more individuals will join the crypto revolution and utilise automated trading to passively profit whilst they carry out their daily routines.