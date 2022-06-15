Beth Bender Beauty Launches PRO GO Eyeliner Stencils
Creating Perfect Winged Eyeliner Just Got A LOT Easier With the Next Generation of Eyeliner Stencils
Who doesn't love a sharp wing? We created our PRO GO Eyeliner Stencils with you in mind. They're easy to use, save you time and give you perfect wings!”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2003, Beth Bender Beauty introduced the world to the first-ever eyeliner stencil, and in 2016 unveiled the world’s first, hands-free, adhesive eyeliner stencil. Today, after five years of hard work, 200+ revisions and a lot of makeup remover, Beth Bender continues to lend her creative genius to the innovation of eyeliner stencils with the launch of PRO GO. Created with makeup lovers in mind, PRO GO Eyeliner Stencils allow users to achieve clean, professional eye makeup looks, otherwise impossible to create by hand.
— Beth Bender
PRO GO Eyeliner Stencils are made from high quality, gentle medical grade adhesive, are hypoallergenic, and designed for maximum comfort. The stencil sits unobtrusively on the outer corner of the eye, which allows for a perfect fit on any eye shape or eyelid. To apply, place both stencils on your outer lids, fill in with any eye makeup color, and peel away for the perfect winged eyeliner every time.
“When we invented the first-ever eyeliner stencil back in 2003, we were on a mission to make beauty accessible to all,” said Founder and President Beth Bender. “Since then we have faced many unexpected struggles and the journey has not been an easy one. 19 years later we are ready to take the beauty industry by storm with yet another innovative tool and I couldn’t be more proud of what we have accomplished”.
Achieving professional eye makeup looks can be a challenge and due to the influence social media has over the beauty industry, the desire to replicate influencer and celebrity makeup looks has become more prominent. Beth Bender Beauty is redesigning the eye makeup industry from within by providing users with the tools and resources they need to enhance their natural beauty and achieve their desired looks with ease. With PRO GO Eyeliner Stencils, users can replicate popular, professional eyeliner and eye makeup looks in a fraction of the time, with flawless results.
While working as a makeup artist with Bobbi Brown at prominent events like New York Fashion Week and The Grammys, Beth Bender saw first-hand how many women struggled to achieve clean eyeliner looks. Noticing this void in the beauty industry led her to design an innovative beauty tool that gives users the confidence they need when it comes to makeup and beauty.
As the founder of Beth Bender Beauty, Beth’s journey has been an uphill battle. After years of competing with giant corporations and struggles with patent, copyright and trademark infringement, Beth Bender Beauty is ready to step out from behind the shadows to claim the title as the true visionary and inventor behind Eyeliner Stencils and the Smokey Eye Makeup Stencil. With the help of family and friends over the years, infusing a humble passion into everything they do, Beth Bender Beauty is ready to change the beauty industry for good. Eyeliner shouldn’t be something to be afraid of. From first time makeup wearers to professional makeup artists, users should feel confident and proud of their eye makeup looks. PRO GO Eyeliner Stencils retail for $14.99 and come equipped with 30 stencil sets (60 individual stencils) and a step-by-step instruction guide. The brand new PRO GO Eyeliner Stencils are now available on bethbenderbeauty.com and Amazon.
About Beth Bender Beauty
Inventor of Eyeliner Stencils and the Smokey Eye Makeup Stencil, Beth Bender Beauty was founded in 2003 by former makeup artist, Beth Bender. In 2011 Beth partnered with Paolo Marchica, her son, to expand Beth Bender Beauty’s product line, continuing on their mission to make beauty accessible to customers worldwide. Beth Bender Beauty is truly a family-owned and run business, with three generations working together in different key roles. Their products empower makeup lovers of all levels and ages to create professional eye makeup looks with confidence and ease, and are designed to address the needs of people everywhere, by enhancing their natural beauty.
PRO GO Eyeliner Stencils Commercial