Joe-Yo Coin (JYC) Partners with Latoken Digital Assets Exchange in Exciting Move

The partnership will provide customers with an initial exchange offering (IEO) launch.

CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joe-Yo Coin (JYC) is pleased to announce its recent partnership on June 10th, 2022 with Latoken Digital Assets Exchange.JYC is a Cheyenne, WY-based meme token with artistic vein and social sensitivity. It is the first meme token to address one of the biggest 21st century public health issues, the smartphone, through its unique story, inspirational NFTs, and social awareness.In the project’s most recent news, JYC has partnered with Latoken Digital Assets Exchange to provide its customers with an initial exchange offering (IEO) launch, according to a June 10th announcement. As a result of the partnership, Latoken customers and investors will have early access to the JYC tokens prior to listing the JYC/USDT trading pair on Latoken’s platform. The post-listing growth partnership will include JYC trading competitions, airdrops, giveaways, and staking in Latoken.com.“We totally understand dogs and cats are part of the family, however, the JYC is the first meme token concerned about you and your family’s safety and mental health ,” says Joe-Yo guy, the JYC creator. “The aim of our partnership with Latoken is for it to be a platform for taking this story to Hollywood and create awareness about the dangers of smartphones.”According to the team at JYC, despite all the advantages that smartphones have brought to modern lives, the smartphone is actually ‘Appman: the bad guy.’“You’ll be surprised to know that smartphones are responsible of 25% of car accidents while today’s kids don’t play outside anymore,” Joe-Yo guy states. “In fact, the United States Department of Transportation pointed out that smartphones are involved in 1.6 million auto crashes each year that cause a half million injuries. Texting while driving is 6x more likely to cause an accident than driving drunk.”“In addition, if this generation is going to be named after anything, the phone just might be it: two out of three US teens own a phone,” he continues. “The complete dominance of the smartphone among teens has had ripple effects across every area of their lives, from their social interactions to their mental health. Eighth graders who spend 10 or more hours a week on social media are 56% more likely to report being unhappy than those who spend less time. Not only that, but heavy users of social media increase their risk of depression by 27%. Girls are disproportionately affected by the negative aspects of social media and more than twice as many girls as boys said they had been cyberbullied in the last year (22% vs. 10%).”Like other kids from the 80’s, the JYC creator and experienced innovator grew up admiring Superman, Batman & Spiderman - but also used to enjoy playing yo-yo and outdoor games & sports. The maker realized that, in addition to the dangers of texting and driving, today’s kids just play with their phones and don’t go outside: the actual inspiration for developing the JYC.“We believe that ‘the good guy’ is a nostalgia toy superhero invented in the ancient China during the Ming dynasty and very popular worldwide: the yo-yo,” Joe-Yo guy states. “But how powerful is the yo-yo? Well, if Thanos snaps his fingers, Joe-Yo doesn’t die. It’s simple: the urban fight of a nostalgia game superhero vs. a modern technology villain gets immersed in things we care and fear about, like love, tragedy, blockchain, betrayal and metaverse.”For more information about Joe-Yo Coin, please visit https://joeyocoin.com About Joe-Yo CoinJoe-Yo Coin was founded and created by Joe-Yo guy, a visionary with 27 years of experience as a healthcare innovator, clinician, inventor, academic, and entrepreneur. The project was established in WY, USA, in March 2022.