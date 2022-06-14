What specs are considered good for a gaming projector
When purchasing a projector for gaming, what specs should be taken into consideration? Are there any necessary parameters?
When it occurs in large-screen gaming, the first key is the projection size. The initiative to play games on a projector is to experience the immersive large-screen gaming action. The projection size varies for different projector models. And also, whether the projection size can be adjusted also matters. You should also measure out the available projection screen dimension(whether on the wall or a professional projection screen). Then we come to the second factor---throw ratio. The throw ratio implies the distance between the projector and the screen. Generally, the shorter the distance, the easier the adjustment is.
Key points for gaming
MEMC
What is MEMC tech? The tech of motion compensation can fix the problem of unclear picture quality, severe smearing, and shaking when we use projection equipment to watch movies, games, or other high-speed moving pictures to a large extent. The motion compensation function is an algorithm to improve the smoothness of the picture. It processes the original 24 fps video into 60 or even 120 fps, thus avoiding problems such as picture shake, ghosting, and smearing.
Simply put, the projector's built-in chip determines the motion trajectory of the motion picture, then generates picture frames that were not in the original video and inserts them between the original frames. This naturally results in a more coherent picture, less smearing, and a naturally sharper picture.
Game mode&Low latency
Game mode was developed primarily for gaming enthusiasts to provide projector users with a "smooth" gaming experience. The projector manufacturer will optimize the HDMI latency input to improve the response time from the operation to the game console and then to the projector. The game mode compresses the input time to achieve a faster response. The current input latency control of projectors within 20ms is considered excellent. In addition, the user's environment, the material and length of the cable, and whether the HDMI port comes with ARC all affect the input latency to some extent.
Connections
A variety of ports offer more chances for more games. When gamers face the problem of poor device connectivity, the whole gaming experience deteriorates. Then the different ports for connection work out. Common connection interfaces are HDMI, LAN, USB, OPTICAL, etc.
For example, Dangbei Mars Pro sports various interfaces, including 2 USB 2.0 interfaces, 2 HDMI interfaces, 1 S/PDIF interface, 1 RJ45 LAN, and 1 3.5 mm Earphone port, compatible with various devices, including computers, TV Boxes, game players, etc.
Dissipation&Built-in Memory
The high-frequent operation causes high-speed running of the machine. Overheating of the machine and lack of memory can make the game screen lag. Thus, the dissipation setup counts a lot when gaming. We all know that once the phone is short of memory, the use of various applications will be affected, not to mention the operation of games that require a good memory environment. The two side panels and the back panel of Dangbei Mars Pro incorporate vents for heat dissipation. The penetrating design can effectively improve air circulation and reduce the noise of heat dissipation. The operation noise is as low as 24 dB. In addition, its built-in 4G RAM and 128G ROM ensure a smooth operation and large memory.
Stunning Image Quality&Excellent Sound
Many gamers worry that once the screen is zoomed in many times, the colors and details of the screen will be reduced a lot. Then the resolution, contrast, and brightness of the projector are particularly important. It’s better to pick up a 4K or better projector. The recommended brightness is at least 2,000 ANSI lumens. Contrast ratio determines the saturation and richness of the color. Except image quality, the sound does affect the overall experience. You should pay attention to the built-in sound. If it is not with the audio, an extra sound bar is needed. After all, the visual and auditory senses are the most direct and of greatest concern.
In addition to these, some bonus smart features are a plus. Like, real-time focus ensures smooth operation throughout the game; intelligent brightness adjustment automatically adjusts according to the ambient light to effectively protect your eyesight. Games are not the main utility of a projector after all. Projector manufacturers are also constantly updating and making more intelligent projectors that meet the needs of users.
