What specs are considered good for a gaming projector

Dangbei alunching Mars Pro 4k Projector Dangbei Mars Pro 4K Laser Projector 3200 ANSI Lumens +AI sensing dimming Dangbei Mars Pro 4K Laser Projector 3D Explosive map sound quality Dangbei Mars Pro 4K Laser Projector game control Dangbei Mars Pro 4K Laser Projector Multi-interface design

When purchasing a projector for gaming, what specs should be taken into consideration? Are there any necessary parameters?