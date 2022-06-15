Cloudbric Wins Globee® in the 17th Annual 2022 Information Technology World Awards®

Cloudbric, No.1 cloud-based website security provider in the APAC, Named Winner in the 17th Annual 2022 Information Technology World Awards®

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloudbric announced that The Globee® Awards, organizers of world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named Cloudbric, a winner in the 17th Annual 2022 Information Technology World Awards®.

Cloudbric has been awarded in the "A.I and Logic-based Intelligent Web Application Firewall" & " Zero Trust security-based Remote Access Solution" categories and received 'Gold' and 'Bronze' awards respectively, achieving a great feat of two awards.

<List of Awards>

- GOLD WINNER: Startup of the Year | Security Services - A.I and Logic-based Intelligent Web Application Firewall

- BRONZE WINNER: Best Service | To Combat and Reduce the Impact of COVID-19 - Zero Trust security-based Remote Access Solution (RAS)

Cloudbric WAF+ is equipped with a logic-based detection engine and patented A.I. module to provide the highest security standards and lower the already best-in-class false positive rate all over the world. In addition, Cloudbric RAS addresses the drawbacks of traditional uses End-to-End Encryption through Secure Proxy (E2EE) technology to securely connect users and corporate networks. Learn more about our winning solution here.

These prestigious global awards recognize information technology and cyber security vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of technology and cyber security.

“We are proud to be recognized as an industry player whose Cloudbric has been named winner by the Globee Awards,” says Our CEO, Tae Joon Jung. “Behind this distinguished success is our product innovations and relentless drive to stay customer focussed.”

More than 170 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process. The Information Technology World Awards are open to all Information Technology and Cyber Security organizations from all over the world and their end-users of products and services.

“The information technology industry has always been and will continue to be robust and innovative. Though the pandemic has changed the way people live, work, shop, and socialize, there is optimistic demand for newer technologies and innovations everywhere,” said San Madan, co-President of Globee Awards.

See the complete list of 2022 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/information-technology/winners/

<About the Globee Awards>

Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

<About Cloudbric>

Cloudbric is a Global cloud & edge security company and one of Asia's longest-running and largest cyber security vendors, developing Asia’s first cloud web application firewall as a service in 2015. Cloudbric offers a range of security services including solutions for website security, remote access, DDoS security, and blockchain for all businesses that primarily lack experience in cybersecurity without their own security experts or those who can't afford expensive IT security solutions.

To learn more Visit: https://www.cloudbric.com/