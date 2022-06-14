Gov. orders flags lowered for New Mexico Marine killed in helicopter crash 

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday ordered state flags lowered to half-staff in mourning for Lance Cpl. Evan Strickland of Valencia County, who was killed in a helicopter crash while conducting a training exercise at Camp Pendleton on June 8.

“I am heartbroken by the tragic death of five brave Marines, including Lance Cpl. Evan Strickland, a son of New Mexico and a graduate of Valencia High School,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “Lance Cpl. Strickland had his whole life in front of him when he made the selfless choice to serve his fellow New Mexicans and his country in the United States Marines. My prayers are with his family, his loved ones, and his fellow Marines as they grieve this terrible loss.”

Flags are ordered to half-staff beginning today, June 13, through sundown Thursday, June 16. The executive order can be found here.