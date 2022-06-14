Submit Release
Gov. Lujan Grisham to testify on methane reduction to congressional committee

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will join the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis on Tuesday to provide testimony for a hybrid hearing on state efforts to cut methane pollution. The governor’s testimony will center on New Mexico’s nationally-leading regulations for methane reduction.

WHAT: Gov. Lujan Grisham to testify before the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis regarding state perspectives on cutting methane pollution
WHEN: Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 11 A.M. Mountain

The governor will appear before the committee remotely. The hearing will be live-streamed and can be viewed here.

