Submit Release
News Search

There were 756 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,339 in the last 365 days.

Chief Justice Tabi G. Cantil-Sakauya is talking like a candidate for retention, even if she hasn’t made it official

(Subscription required) The state’s top judge must decide later this summer if she’ll ask voters in November for another 120yer term. She presented a strong defense of her record in an appearance at UC Berkeley School of Law on Friday.

You just read:

Chief Justice Tabi G. Cantil-Sakauya is talking like a candidate for retention, even if she hasn’t made it official

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.