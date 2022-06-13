Chief Justice Tabi G. Cantil-Sakauya is talking like a candidate for retention, even if she hasn’t made it official

(Subscription required) The state’s top judge must decide later this summer if she’ll ask voters in November for another 120yer term. She presented a strong defense of her record in an appearance at UC Berkeley School of Law on Friday.
Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye is talking like a candidate for retention, even if she hasn't made it official
