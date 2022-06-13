Berlin Barracks/ Unlawful Restraint and Violation of Conditions of Release
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3003436
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Jon Prack
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 06/13/2022 at 1520 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Barre and Plainfield, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release and Unlawful Restraint
ACCUSED: Devin Hallock
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Charleston, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of a possible kidnapping involving a Twinfield High School student. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery that Hallock had on multiple occasions unlawfully restrained a juvenile female and violated a set of court ordered conditions as well. Hallock was taken into custody and transported to the Berlin State Police Barracks for processing.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/14/22 at 12:30 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Jonathan Prack
Vermont State Police - Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex VT 05602
(802) 229-9191
(802) 229-2648 (fax)