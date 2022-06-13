Berlin Barracks/ Unlawful Restraint and Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A3003436

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Jon Prack

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 06/13/2022 at 1520 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Barre and Plainfield, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release and Unlawful Restraint

ACCUSED: Devin Hallock

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Charleston, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of a possible kidnapping involving a Twinfield High School student. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery that Hallock had on multiple occasions unlawfully restrained a juvenile female and violated a set of court ordered conditions as well. Hallock was taken into custody and transported to the Berlin State Police Barracks for processing.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/14/22 at 12:30 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Jonathan Prack

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex VT 05602

(802) 229-9191

(802) 229-2648 (fax)