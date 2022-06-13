Rebuilding southern Illinois: Interstate projects highlight Year Four of Rebuild Illinois

CARBONDALE - Entering Year Four of Rebuild Illinois, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that major projects to modernize and improve Interstates 24 and 57 in southern Illinois are planned or underway, highlighting an ongoing commitment made possible by Gov. JB Pritzker's historic, bipartisan capital program. Ten major projects on both interstates combined represent a total investment of more than $350 million, improving safety and mobility while sustaining and creating good-paying jobs throughout the region.





"With the Rebuild Illinois capital plan, we are restoring and transforming Illinois' aging infrastructure," said Gov. Pritzker. "Rebuild Illinois is not only about investing in infrastructure but about investing in people and communities as well. In the coming months, IDOT will undertake projects that will ultimately create safer roads and bridges and provide jobs in southern Illinois and across the entire state."





Of the 10 projects, two of them are scheduled to be completed in 2022 and the remaining eight to be completed in 2024 through 2028. Once everything is completed, 29 miles of I-57 will have been widened to three lanes in each direction while 35 miles of I-24 will be resurfaced.





Interstate 57, mileposts 63-66, expansion to six lanes and replacement of bridges over Pond Creek began last summer and anticipated to be completed this fall. Traffic impact is low.

I-57, mileposts 66-75, expansion to six lanes and replacement of bridges over the Big Muddy River began this spring and anticipated to be completed in 2025. Nighttime lane closures are anticipated.

I-57, mileposts 75-85, expansion to six lanes and replacement of bridges over Marcum Branch and Gun Creek begins in 2025 and anticipated to be completed in 2028. Nighttime lane closures are anticipated.

I-57, mileposts 85-92, expansion to six lanes and replacement of structures over Dodds Creek begins in 2023 and is anticipated to be completed in 2025. Nighttime lane closures are anticipated.

I-57/64 at Illinois 15 interchange reconstruction is anticipated to begin in 2025. Nighttime lane closures are anticipated.

Interstate 24 resurfacing and bridge repairs, mileposts 23-35, in Massac County began in 2021 and is anticipated to be completed later this year. Expect traffic delays between U.S. 45 interchange and the Ohio River.

I-24 resurfacing and bridge repairs, mileposts 13-23, in Johnson County began this spring and anticipated to be completed in 2023. Lane closures are anticipated.

I-24 bridge replacement, milepost 27.5, in Massac County begins in 2023 and anticipated to be completed in 2024. Traffic will utilize a crossover configuration.

I-24 bridge deck and bridge painting on the Ohio River Bridge in Massac County begins in 2025 and anticipated to be completed in 2027. Traffic delays are expected.

I-24 resurfacing and bridge repairs, mileposts 0-13, in Johnson and Williamson counties begins in 2024 and anticipated to be completed in 2025. Lane closures are anticipated.





"These projects represent another year that IDOT will be making transformational investments in southern Illinois and all across the state," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "Please, pardon our dust while we Rebuild Illinois. When approaching and driving through any work zone, expect the unexpected and give workers a brake. Stay patient, put down the devices and slow down."





Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing a total of $33.2 billion over six years into the state's aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history, but also the first that touches all modes of transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.





Accomplishments through March include approximately $7.3 billion of improvements statewide on almost 3,800 miles of highway, more than 370 bridges and nearly 550 additional safety improvements. Visit https://idot.click/Rebuild-Illinois for information and highlights of other Rebuild Illinois projects happening throughout the state.





