Montgomery County Council Meets on June 14 at 9 a.m. to Receive an Update on COVID-19 and Introduce Legislation to Extend Property Tax Credits for Seniors and Retired Military Service Members and Provide Support for Working Families

MARYLAND, June 13 - For Immediate Release: Monday, June 13, 2022

Also on June 14: Councilmember Friedson to introduce two new bills to provide six weeks of paid parental leave for County employees and lactation rooms for employees in all its buildings; Councilmember Riemer to introduce bill to require all-electric building standards for new construction, major renovations and additions by Jan. 1, 2024; and Councilmembers Rice and Katz and Council President Albornoz to introduce bill to establish a private security camera incentive program

The Council will meet on Tuesday, June 14 at 9 a.m. The meeting will begin with three proclamations. The first, presented by Councilmember Rice, will recognize Chesapeake Bay Awareness Day. The second, presented by Council President Albornoz, will recognize National Gun Violence Awareness Day. The third, presented by Councilmember Riemer, will recognize the 50th Anniversary of Title IX.



More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Updates from County Government and Montgomery County Public Schools - Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and Health Planning

Update: Sitting as the Board of Health, the Council will receive an update on the County’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its recovery and vaccination efforts. The update will include information from Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) about case data, vaccinations, quarantine and testing programs.

Legislative Session

Bill 9-22 – Property Tax Credit – Elderly Individuals and Retired Military Service Members

Introduction: The Council will introduce Expedited Bill 9-22, Property Tax Credit – Elderly Individuals and Retired Military Services Members – Amendments, which would extend the duration of a property tax credit for elderly individuals and retired military services members from five years to seven years.

This would extend the current 20 percent County property tax credit for residents who are at least 65 years old and have lived in the same home for at least 40 years and for retired members (or surviving spouses) of the U.S. Armed Forces, military reserves or the National Guard who are at least 65 years old.

The lead sponsor is the Council President, at the request of the County Executive. A public hearing is scheduled for June 21.

Bill 10-22 - Personnel and Human Resources – Paid Parental Leave

Introduction: Councilmember Friedson will introduce Bill 10-22, the Paid Parental Leave Act, which would provide six weeks of paid parental leave for County employees. By providing paid parental leave, the Paid Parental Leave Act is likely to improve maternal mental and physical health, allow parents to have greater involvement in care and enhance the economic security of the many families who support the County government’s operations. In addition, paid parental leave has been shown to increase retention and productivity and boost labor force participation.

Council President Albornoz and Councilmembers Hucker, Katz and Navarro are cosponsors. A public hearing is scheduled for July 12.

Bill 11-22 - Buildings – Lactation Rooms in County Buildings – Required

Introduction: Councilmember Friedson will introduce Bill 11-22, the Right to Nourish Act, which would require the County to provide lactation rooms or alternative accommodations for employees in its buildings. The Right to Nourish Act would allow parents who choose to breastfeed, to continue to do so when they return to work at any County-owned building.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that Montgomery County has one of the highest rates of breastfeeding initiation in the state of Maryland, at 96.3 percent. The Right to Nourish Act is aimed at supporting these efforts, so that parents won’t be forced to choose between returning to work and continuing to breastfeed.

Council President Albornoz and Councilmembers Hucker, Katz and Navarro are cosponsors. A public hearing is scheduled for July 12.

Bill 12-22 - Electricity - Board of Electrical Examiners - Licenses - Permit

Introduction: The Council will introduce Bill 12-22 - Electricity - Board of Electrical Examiners - Licenses – Permit, which would reflect changes made by the state assumption of the electrical licensing process in the 2021 Maryland Electricians Act. This bill will delete several license categories for electricians and create a new license category, the Low Voltage Electrician License. In addition, the bill would add a new permitting process.

The lead sponsor is the Council President, at the request of the County Executive. A public hearing is scheduled for July 12.

Bill 13-22, Buildings – Comprehensive Building Decarbonization

Introduction: Councilmember Riemer will introduce Bill 13-22, Buildings – Comprehensive Building Decarbonization, which would require the County Executive to issue all-electric building standards for new construction, major renovations and additions by Jan. 1, 2024.

All-electric building standards will help the County to achieve its zero-greenhouse gas emissions goal by ensuring future construction is electrified. Exemptions would be provided for emergency backup systems and certain uses such as manufacturing, crematories, life sciences and commercial kitchens. In addition, income restricted housing and schools will have an extended timeline. A public hearing is tentatively scheduled for July 26.

Bill 14-22 - Private Security Camera Incentive Program

Introduction: Councilmembers Rice and Katz and Council President Albornoz will introduce Bill 14-22, Police – Private Security Camera Incentive Program – Established, which would establish a private security camera incentive program within the Montgomery County Police Department and specify eligibility rules and administrative requirements for the program. A public hearing is scheduled for July 12.

Expedited Bill 15-22, Special Capital Improvements Project – Kennedy Shriver Aquatic Center Building Envelope Improvement

Introduction: The Council will introduce Expedited Bill 15-22, Special Capital Improvements Project – Kennedy Shriver Aquatic Center Building Envelope Improvement, which would authorize the planning, design and construction of the Kennedy Shriver Aquatic Center Building Envelope Improvement project in the North Bethesda and Garrett Park area.

The lead sponsor is the Council President, at the request of the County Executive. A public hearing is scheduled for June 21.

Expedited Bill 16-22 - Special Capital Improvements Project - 6th District Police Station

Introduction: The Council will introduce Expedited Bill 16-22 - Special Capital Improvements Project - 6th District Police Station, which would authorize the planning, design and construction of the 6th District Police Station project in the Gaithersburg area.

The lead sponsor is the Council President, at the request of the County Executive. A public hearing is scheduled for June 21.

Consent Calendar

Resolution to approve the Tax Supported Fiscal Plan Summary for the FY23-28 Public Services Program

Introduction: The Council will introduce a resolution to finalize the Tax Supported Fiscal Plan Summary for the FY23-28 Public Services Program. The Council approves a balanced six-year fiscal plan summary each year after approving the budget in May. This fiscal plan reflects the decisions by the Council when it approved the FY23 Operating Budget on May 26, 2022.

The Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) Committee is scheduled to review the resolution on June 16. The Council is tentatively scheduled to vote on the resolution on June 21.

Supplemental Appropriation #22-92 to the County Government’s FY22 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Government Department of Transportation Taxicab Accessibility Transportation Services Improvement Fund, $772,329

Introduction: The Council will introduce a supplemental appropriation to the FY22 operating budget to increase funding for the Transportation Services Improvement Fund (TSIF). This increase is requested by the County Executive due to increasing demand by taxicab operators and Montgomery County residents for TSIF activities. The following TSIF activities would be funded: reimbursement for the purchase or retrofit of a wheelchair accessible taxicab vehicle; reimbursing drivers of accessible taxicab vehicles who successfully transport passengers requiring wheelchair service, guaranteed fare of $10 to taxicab drivers for both accessible and non-accessible Call-n-Ride trips that meter under $10; taxicab licensee reimbursement for annual Passenger Vehicle License (PVL) renewal and transfer fees; and, limited insurance reimbursement for accessible taxicabs.

The lead sponsor is the Council President, at the request of the County Executive. A Transportation & Environment (T&E) Committee worksession is scheduled for June 27. A public hearing is scheduled for June 28.

2022-2031 Ten-Year Comprehensive Water Supply and Sewerage Systems Plan

Introduction: The Council will introduce the 2022-2031 Ten-Year Comprehensive Water Supply and Sewerage Systems Plan. On June 2, the Council received the County Executive’s Recommended Montgomery County 2022-2031 Comprehensive Water Supply and Sewerage Systems Plan.

A public hearing is scheduled for July 12.

Supplemental Appropriation #22-94 to the County Government’s FY22 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Government Technology and Enterprise Business Solutions, Montgomery Connects Computers for You Emergency Connectivity Fund Grants $15,975,170.

Introduction: The Council will introduce a supplemental appropriation to the FY22 Operating budget for the Technology and Enterprise Business Solutions department that will enable the County to purchase 40,048 laptop computers to be distributed to low-income residents who do not have access to a computer sufficient for their educational needs. There is a no match requirement for the Emergency Connectivity Fund cost-reimbursable grant.

The lead sponsor is the Council President, at the request of the County Executive. A public hearing is scheduled for June 28.

Confirmation of County Executive’s appointments to the Remembrance and Reconciliation Commission: Sherlene Lucas, Tina Patterson, Treava Hopkins-Laboy, Stephanie Joseph, Robert McGarrah, Paul Walker

Vote expected: The Council is expected to take a vote to confirm the County Executive’s appointments to the Remembrance and Reconciliation Commission. The commission was established to bring the community together and promote an understanding of County history.

Resolution to extend time until December 30, 2022, for submission of the FY16-22 Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service (MCFRS) Master Plan

Introduction: The Council will introduce a resolution to extend time until Dec. 30, 2022, for submission of the FY16-22 Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) Master Plan. County Code requires the fire chief to draft a Master Fire, Rescue and Emergency Medical Services Plan and must propose any appropriate amendments to the County Executive and the Council. The current FY16-22 Fire, Rescue, Emergency Medical Services and Community Risk Reduction Master Plan is effective through June 30, 2022.

The County Executive has requested an extension for the current plan so that the fire chief may draft the new FY23-29 Master Plan, based on updated information and planning needs. The additional time would also allow MCFRS to initiate a community survey.

A public hearing is scheduled for June 28.

Public Hearings

Unless otherwise indicated, the Council will hold public hearings beginning at 1:30 p.m. Residents continue to have the opportunity to testify remotely for public hearings or provide in-person testimony at the Council Office Building in Rockville for many public hearings.

ZTA 22-03, Downtown Silver Spring Overlay Zone

Public hearing: The Council will hold a public hearing on ZTA 22-03, which would establish the Downtown Silver Spring (DSS) Overlay Zone, remove the Ripley/South Silver Spring Overlay Zone and modify the Fenton Village Overlay Zone.

The new DSS Overlay Zone will cover all the districts included in the Silver Spring Downtown and Adjacent Communities plan except for the Adjacent Communities District. It includes language for a Height Incentive Area, additional allowed accessory uses and a Design Advisory Panel.

The lead sponsor is the Council President, at the request of the Planning Board.

ZTA 22-02, Density and Height Limits, Parking – Biohealth

Public hearing: The Council will hold a public hearing on ZTA 22-02 Density and Height Limits, Parking – Biohealth, which would allow additional height and increased flexibility in density for urban biohealth facilities in recognition of the unique mechanical challenges of biohealth buildings. ZTA 22-02 would also allow consolidation of certain facilities and provide parking provisions for Biohealth Priority Campuses.

The lead sponsor is Councilmember Friedson. Councilmembers Hucker, Katz and Navarro and Council President Albornoz and Council Vice President Glass are cosponsors.

Supplemental Appropriation #22-90 to the County Government’s FY22 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, Emergency Service Transporter Supplemental Payment Program - $2,170,850

Public hearing and vote expected: The Council will hold a public hearing and take action on a more than $2.17 million special appropriation for the MCFRS for the Emergency Service Transporter Supplemental Payment Program, which provides supplemental payments to qualified entities providing emergency ambulance transportation services to Medicaid recipients through an amendment to the state’s Medicaid plan.

This one-time expenditure is needed to fund the purchase of vehicles to support service enhancements, emergency Service Transporter Supplemental Payment Program audit services, the relocation and consolidation of the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Supplemental Appropriation #22-90 to the FY22 Operating Budget, the relocation of the Mental Health Unit into new leased space, a building envelope study and a Local Fire and Rescue Department Emergency Service Transporter Supplemental Payment Program distribution.

Supplemental Appropriation to the County Government’s FY22 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, Montgomery County Career Fire Fighters Association, International Association of Fire Fighters, Local 1664 - $26,965 for FY22 General Wage Adjustment

Public hearing and vote expected: The Council will hold a public hearing and take action on a $26,965 supplemental appropriation, which would fund the FY22 collective bargaining agreement with the Montgomery County Career Firefighters Association IAFF Local 1664. The agreement included a provision that if the consumer price index for all urban consumers (CPI-U) for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria area for the 12-month period ending March 2022 exceeded 1.5 percent, then a supplemental appropriation would be transmitted to increase the general wage adjustment from 1.5 percent up to a maximum of 2.25 percent, effective the pay period beginning June 19, 2022. As of March 2022, the CPI-U for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria area was 7.3 percent.

Supplemental Appropriation to the County Government’s FY22 Capital Budget, and Amendment to the FY21-26 Capital Improvements Program, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service - $534,000 for Heart Monitor/Defibrillator Replacement

Public hearing and vote expected: The Council will hold a public hearing and take action on a $534,000 supplemental appropriation, which would fund the replacement of 81 aging heart monitors and defibrillators that are approaching the end of their useful life assigned to Montgomery County fire and rescue units and training facilities. The recommended amendment leverages significant non-County sources of funds provided through the Emergency Service Transporter Supplemental Payment Program.

Supplemental Appropriation to the County Government’s FY22 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Public Schools, $1,452,023 for School Safety Grant Program

Public hearing and vote expected: The Council will hold a public hearing and take action on a more than $1.4 million supplemental appropriation for the School Safety Supplemental Grant. MCPS will utilize the funds to purchase automated external defibrillators, closed circuit video systems for elementary schools, two-way radios and equipment to assist deaf and hard of hearing students during an emergency.

The supplemental appropriation is needed to improve the safety and emergency preparedness of students at the County’s public schools. The Board of Education requested the appropriation on April 6 and the County Executive recommended the appropriation on May 11.

Special Appropriation to the County Government’s FY22 Operating Budget, Arts and Humanities Council of Montgomery County Non-Departmental Account, Business Assistance Program: Arts COVID-19 ARPA Relief Funds, $2,750,000

Public hearing and vote expected: The Council will hold a public hearing and take action on a special appropriation that designates $2.75 million of ARPA funds for business assistance to creative class professionals and arts and humanities organizations to be administered by the Arts and Humanities Council of Montgomery County (AHCMC).

The magnitude of the long-term impact to the arts and humanities sector in Montgomery County is yet to be realized, specifically the capacity and infrastructure of arts and humanities organizations to reopen venues, decreased demand by the public to attend arts-related events and the organizational fiscal health to re-employ creative class professionals.

Supplemental Appropriation #22-88 to the County Government’s FY22 Operating Budget, and Amendment to the FY21-26 Capital Improvements Program, Montgomery County Government, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service MCFRS Gude Drive Community Services Building, $500,000

Public hearing and vote expected: The Council will hold a public hearing and take action on a $500,000 supplemental appropriation to fund the planning, design and construction of improvements to the County-owned space at 600 East Gude Drive to accommodate Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service programs. These programs will include community risk reduction, the community emergency response team, technical operations and facilities satellite workspace and storage.

This increase is needed to relocate programs from the MCFRS Community Services Building at 14111 Georgia Avenue, which has been deemed uninhabitable. The recommended amendment leverages significant non-County sources of funds provided through the Emergency Service Transporter Supplemental Payment Program.

Special Appropriation to the County Government’s FY22 Operating Budget, Department of Police COVID-19 ARPA Relief Funds, $731,125

Public hearing and vote expected: The Council will hold a public hearing and take action on a $731,125 supplemental appropriation for MCPD to provide a targeted emergency response to address an increase in gun violence associated with the pandemic.

The appropriation will fund the following activities: $471,875 will be used to create a Violent Crime Information Center, with four crime analysts that conduct link analysis, track weapons data and generate violent crime reports; $156,250 will be used for a gun violence intervention initiative; $37,500 will be used for youth and family violence prevention in coordination with the Family Justice Center and the Domestic Violence Coordinating Council; and $65,500 will be used for the Midnight Madness Activities Program pilot, which is a free basketball league for youths ages 14 through 17 and will include other activities available at the recreation center.

District Council Session

Local Map Amendment (LMA) H-143 regarding 4910/4920 Strathmore Avenue in North Bethesda

Oral arguments and vote expected: The Council is expected to hold oral arguments and take a vote to approve, disapprove or remand the Hearing Examiner’s recommendation to approve Local Map Amendment (LMA) H-143. LMA H-143 is a request to rezone the property located at 4910/4920 Strathmore Avenue in Kensington, Maryland from its current R-60 Zone to CRNF 0.75, C 0.25, R 0.75, H 50. The property is currently improved by Garrett Park Academy of the Holy Cross and Garrett Park-Holy Cross Convent, or St. Angela’s Hall, a vacant and unoccupied retirement home for nuns. If approved, the proposed development of the property will include 125 single-family dwelling units, including a minimum of 15 percent moderately priced dwelling units (MPDUs) and a 145-bed residential care facility. The hearing examiner recommended approval of the application.

Local map amendments require a roll call vote. Any Councilmember may make a motion to disapprove or remand the LMA application. If that motion passes, Council will take a straw vote, and action on the LMA will be scheduled for June 21, 2022, to allow adequate time to prepare a new resolution.

A request for oral argument before the Council was filed by a community member who lives near the property. This Council granted that request on May 10th.

ZTA 22-04, Commercial Uses – Light Vehicle Sales and Rental (Indoor)

Introduction: The Council will introduce ZTA 22-04, Commercial Uses – Light Vehicle Sales and Rental (Indoor). The ZTA would allow Light Vehicle Sales and Rental (Indoor) in the Neighborhood Retail (NR) zone as a limited use. A limited use was chosen because indoor sales and rental is a less intensive use than outdoor sales and rental. Light Vehicle Sales and Rental (Indoor) in the Neighborhood Retail (NR) zone would be subject to the limited use provisions of Section 3.5.12.B.2.a.

Councilmembers Navarro, Riemer and Glass are lead sponsors. A public hearing is scheduled for July 26.

ZTA 22-05, Signs

Introduction: The Council will introduce ZTA 22-05, Signs, which is a rewrite of the sign provisions of the Zoning Ordinance. Changes to the signs provision of the Zoning Ordinance including removing certain definitions; removing the prohibition on off-site signs; adding provisions for signs in the public-right-of way; adding provisions for temporary signs; and other revisions meant to streamline this section of the zoning ordinance.

The intent of this rewrite is to streamline business development and growth in the County consistent with the Speed-to-Market Initiative; preserve the value of property and strengthen community ambiance and character; and promote the compatibility of signs with the surrounding land uses.

The lead sponsor is the Council President, at the request of the County Executive. A public hearing is scheduled for July 26.

ZTA 22-06, Exemptions – Historic Resources – Allowed Uses

Introduction: The Council will introduce ZTA 22-06, Exemptions – Historic Resources – Allowed Uses. On January 18, 2022, this Council passed ZTA 21-06, which allowed certain uses on properties limited in development by a density transfer. ZTA 22-06 will expand on ZTA 21-06 by allowing those uses on historic sites or resources that have an arterial or higher roadway. ZTA 22-06 will also add eating and drinking establishments to the list of allowed uses. Site plan approval as well as approval by the Historic Preservation Commission will still be required.

The lead sponsor is Councilmember Rice. Councilmembers Navarro, Katz and Friedson are cosponsors. A public hearing is scheduled for July 26.

ZTA 22-07, Residential Multi-Use Low Density, R-30 – Optional Method Development

Introduction: The Council will introduce ZTA 22-07, Residential Multi-Unit Low Density, R-30 – Optional Method Development, which would amend the optional method development standards in the R-30 zone for apartment buildings that provide at least 30 percent MPDUs. It will also add standards for common open space under optional method development.

Councilmembers Friedson, Navarro and Katz are lead sponsors. Councilmembers Jawando, Hucker, Riemer, Council President Albornoz and Council Vice President Glass are co-sponsors. A public hearing is scheduled for July 26.

Proposed Closed Session

Review: The Council will hold a closed session pursuant to Maryland Code, General Provisions Article §3-305(b)(7) to consult with counsel to obtain legal advice; and §3-305(b)(8) to consult with staff, consultants, or other individuals about pending or potential litigation. The topic is all pending litigating involving the County.

The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time. The current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review can be viewed at: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/COUNCIL/ondemand/index.html.

The Council returned to in-person meetings on March 15; residents continue to have the opportunity to testify remotely for public hearings or provide in-person testimony at the Council Office Building in Rockville for many public hearings.

The Council is recommending that residents, who choose to attend in-person Council meetings, get fully vaccinated to protect themselves and others against COVID-19. If this is not possible, virtual participation is encouraged.

Council and committee meetings are streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live and can be watched on County Cable Montgomery on Xfinity/RCN 6 HD 996/1056, Fios 30, and on the CCM live stream.