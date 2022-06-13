Gov. Pritzker Appoints Anthony Pascente as New Director of the Illinois Department of Central Management Services

ILLINOIS, June 13 - CHICAGO — Governor JB Pritzker today announced that Anthony Pascente will succeed Janel L. Forde as the Director of the Illinois Department of Central Management Services (CMS). Anthony currently serves as CMS chief of staff.





Forde has served as Director of Illinois CMS since Governor Pritzker took office in 2019. During her tenure, she oversaw the operational agency that coordinates with more than 80 state boards, agencies, and commissions, keeping state government at every level running behind-the-scenes.





"Janel has been a faithful and dedicated public servant during an immensely challenging time in our state's history," said Governor Pritzker. "I am so grateful for her service and wish her the very best on her next venture. I am thrilled to announce Anthony Pascente will be succeeding Janel. As a long-time public servant in Illinois, Anthony has the experience, knowledge, and dedication to thrive in this role. I cannot think of a better person to fill this position as we continue our state's commitment to equity, access, and inclusion."





"It was an honor to serve as the Director of CMS," said Janel L. Forde. "Under Governor Pritzker's leadership, we were able move the agency forward and accomplish a number of objectives of the administration."





With over two decades of public service, Pascente has handled administrative, budget, and strategic planning for agencies with budgets of up to $7 billion. He authored and implemented CMS's first ever multi-year strategic plan and co-authored their first ever diversity, equity, and inclusion initiative.





Pascente was also instrumental in the sale of the James R. Thompson Center and the acquisition of the state government's new Chicago headquarters at 555 W. Monroe. He oversaw work-from-home and return to workplace initiatives for thousands of state employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.





"I am honored to be appointed by Governor Pritzker to serve as Director of Central Management Services and credit my years of service in preparing me for this role," said Anthony Pascente. "I look forward to continuing the important work of our department and developing new ways to optimize and modernize our services."





Anthony is a graduate of Loyola University of Chicago where he earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree. He holds a Masters of Business Administration from Roosevelt University.