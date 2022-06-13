Marketing Automation Market Surpass USD 12,100 Million by 2030 - Exclusive Report By Acumen Research And Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Marketing Automation Market Size, Share Analysis Report And Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

The global marketing automation market size is estimated to grow a CAGR of 12.1% over the forecast timeframe and reach a market value of around USD 12,178 million by 2030.



Marketing tools have received significant attention in recent years, and this trend would seem to be continuing. Currently, many businesses are beginning to adopt and expand their business with such tools with effective and productive marketing. For example, Oracle and Salesforce have also made significant marketing automation acquisitions in recent years. Bloomreach, a provider of digital experience platforms (DXP), will acquire Exponea in Dec. 2020. Exponea provides marketing automation as well as CDP integrations. In 2018, Marketo, a marketing automation company, was acquired by Adobe for $4.75 billion. According to a 2018 Epsilon Research survey, 80 percent of customers are more likely to buy from brands that provide personalized and relevant experiences. Marketing automation tools help the business to communicate with customers more effectively, as well as scale marketing activities and optimize lead management, allowing businesses to increase revenue.

Many businesses today are overburdened, dealing with issues like tracking engagement and chasing unsuitable leads, to name a few. Automation can aid in the scaling of programs, the delivery of more targeted and personalized communications, the alignment with sales, and the tracking of effectiveness. Marketing automation solutions are becoming more prevalent in digital marketing, helping marketers become more efficient. Marketing automation can help to reduce the time, optimize marketing, increase engagement, and benefit the bottom line by utilizing workflow automation. It gives customers personalized attention by sending thoughtful, genuine communications that sound like they're written to a friend.

Report Coverage:

Market Marketing Automation Market Market Size 2021 US$ 4,523 Mn Market Forecast 2030 US$ 12,178 Mn CAGR (2022 - 2030) 12.1% Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Solution, By Deployment, By Enterprise Size, By End-Use, By Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled HubSpot, Inc., Adobe System Inc., Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc., Acoustic, SAS Institute, ActiveCampaign, Act-On Software Inc., Sendinblue, LeadSquared, Keap, and Ontraport. Report Coverage Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis Customization Scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Global Marketing Automation Market Growth Aspects

Nowadays, enterprises are opting for marketing automation software because the growing need for improved customer service is one of the major factors driving the market for market automation. Moreover, cloud-based deployment of marketing automation software, such as software as a service (S-a-a-S), is a critical driving factor in the marketing automation market. As a result of the rapid digital revolution and the increasing complexity of business operations, marketing automation becomes more and more popular. It is used to automate and simplify marketing practices ranging from lead qualification and actual customer interconnections to post-sales assistance and digital advertising creation. Furthermore, small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) have used marketing automation to increase sales, track customer engagement, scale programs, and deliver targeted and personalized communications. In addition, an increased emphasis on email, inbound marketing, social media, and account-based marketing is also helping to drive market growth.

Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global marketing automation market. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market, owing to increased internet penetration, increased awareness of promotion strategies, and technology such as mobile phones. Furthermore, the rapid expansion of manufacturing and service sectors in countries such as China, Japan, and India will improve the long-term viability of marketing automation solutions. The increased use of marketing automation software in retail and finance businesses, as well as the growing demand for digital marketing in Asian markets, has boosted the market in the region. Furthermore, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, B2B marketers have shifted the majority of their spending away from physical events and toward more impactful digital channels, which is positively influencing the marketing automation market in the region. Additionally, due to the rapid rise in digital marketing across various social media platforms, the relevance of marketing automation solutions has grown in the Asia-Pacific region. Social media apps in China, such as Weibo, WeChat, and Tieba, have emerged as prominent advertisement platforms, assisting businesses in focusing on such automation and improving their promotional strategies.

Market Segmentation

The global marketing automation market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on solution, deployment, enterprise size, and end-user. Based on the solution, the market is divided into campaign management, inbound marketing, email marketing, lead nurturing & lead scoring, mobile applications, social media marketing, reporting & analytics, and others. Based on deployment, the market split into on-premise, and cloud. Based on enterprise size, the market is classified into large enterprises, and small & medium enterprises. Based on crop type, the market is categorized into BFSI, telecom & IT, retail, education, healthcare, government & education, discrete manufacturing, and others.

Major Players

Some key players covered global in the marketing automation industry are HubSpot, Inc., Adobe System Inc., Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc., Acoustic, SAS Institute, ActiveCampaign, Act-On Software Inc., Sendinblue, LeadSquared, Keap, and Ontraport.

