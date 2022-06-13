Investor Fraud Detection & Awareness in the Digital Age

Real estate scam prevention expert Sir Patrick Bijou Emblem of Empire Motors https://peacetracts.org/GIVE/

How Investment Bankers Protect Themselves from fraud and scams

no mountain is too high to climb. Every day brings a fresh opportunity to make the world we all live and work in a better, more creative, and more compassionate place” — Sir Patrick Bijou

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this day and age, global capital markets are creating unprecedented opportunities for investors and businesses.

Unfortunately, with these opportunities, the rise of technology has made investment fraud more effortless than ever before. Investment fraud comes in many unscrupulous forms and may be carried out by anyone promising to get you to invest your money in high-yield investments with little or no risk. These investments may involve commodities, securities, or even real estate.

Fraud Detection and Prevention

Once you have been scammed, it is almost impossible to recover your losses, even if the perpetrators are found, making fraud prevention a top priority for investors. With multiple decades of experience in Investment Banking, His Excellency Sir Patrick Bijou is considered one of the world's leading experts on securities and investment fraud. As a financial services expert and an entrepreneur, his background has equipped him with the necessary knowledge and expertise to conduct due diligence on investments and uncover inconsistencies. Sir Patrick has helped many investors protect themselves by detecting fraudulent schemes before they happen.

Trusted Experience

Those who have ever sought to learn how to make money through investment, have likely come across the name of H. E. Sir Patrick Bijou. This multi-talented businessman has authored over 25 published books and is a recognized authority in his field. His books are written in several genres, from non-fiction to fiction. They cover various subjects such as business management, ethics, corporate governance, and judicial governance. Besides being an accomplished author, Sir Patrick is a globally recognized financial expert and speaker. He uses keynote opportunities to inspire and educate his audiences. Whether working with first-time business owners or high-net-worth private banking clients. Likewise, he has worked with the world's most successful entrepreneurs, helping them master the art of influence and wealth creation. His work spans the financial industry, from first-time business owners to high-net-worth private banking clients. He believes in building solid relationships with the right people and values trust, respect, and integrity.

Making A Difference

His wealth creation and investment strategy approach has allowed him to transform hundreds of individuals into experts in their fields. He combines his legal disposition and financial expertise to make a difference. His experience has enabled him to teach various methodologies to help individuals and organizations develop their wealth and leadership potential. This includes business owners, investors, and entrepreneurs alike.

This makes Sir Patrick an invaluable asset in investment and wealth creation. He believes in maintaining healthy relationships and that individuals can achieve anything in life if they believe in themselves and have the tools to do so. He has established professional relationships with many prominent people based on transparency, integrity, and a shared belief. His rare sense of innovation helps him keep up with changing trends.



Giving Back To Humanity

While famous for his business ventures, Sir Patrick enjoys serving humanity and aims to make a difference in people's lives. He has been involved in many philanthropic organizations and has sourced funds to support other benevolent organizations.

As the founder and Chairman of Empire Trust, His Excellency Sir Patrick Bijou offers a portfolio of ground breaking opportunities to top investors with an appetite of 3 million dollars or more. Coming out of the gate with a roar, Empire Trust has launched its IPO, Empire Motors. Empire Motors, listed at www.empiremotorworks.com, is an Israeli car startup with a business model and technology base to disrupt the automotive industry.

On their website https://empiretrust.org/about/ it reads: “EMPIRE TRUST, Investment strategies and vehicles for serving investors, humanity and the Empire of David” and linked to a “Citizenship” application page whereby one can apply to become a subject of the Empire of David.

When his excellency was asked what else is in the pipeline for Empire Trust, Sir Patrick ticked off an extensive list of a dozen cross industry startups in the works that range from the alluring and sexy electric cars to a whole new way to move ships and submarines in the water faster, safer and more efficiently. Sir Patrick continued to describe an app that will help people make it to heaven “We are developing an app that will help manage your journey to heaven” Said Sir Patrick Bijou, now wealthy Christian investors can do their part in fulfilling the “Great Commission” to make disciples of all nations, Heaven Saved app will do that automatically with a social platform enhanced by Artificial intelligence”

Philanthropy

In addition to his professional background, His Excellency Sir Patrick Bijou, is actively engaged and involved in charitable work. He is deeply involved with participating and funding World Peace Tracts, a world renown diplomatic peace organization with hundreds of World Peace Ambassadors across the world, working to stop wars, release captives and provide relief. As the head of a special task force to end the silent Nigeria genocide, “His Excellency Sir Patrick Bijou has been instrumental in leading and sponsoring this special Task Force and we are grateful for his leadership and financial support” exclaimed Yosef Yomtov, founder of World Peace Tracts. World Peace Tracts has been instrumental in effecting the world narrative in respect to the Ukraine and Russia conflict which has spurred the entry of Israel into the negotiations to broker an end to the hostilities. “I think everyone who is able should give generously to the work of peace as it affects all of humanity” said Sir Patrick Bijou, who is also a member of the board of directors of World Peace Tracts. www.peacetracts.org/give

His philosophy is that no mountain is too high to climb. Every day brings a fresh opportunity to make the world we all live and work in a better, more creative, and more compassionate place. Likewise, there are solutions to every obstacle if one has the right tools, so even the most challenging dream can be achieved with imagination, creativity, and perseverance. When asked: “what is your vision for humanity?” “The Worldwide and Everlasting Empire of David” said he.

