Melbourne Family Lawyers has been acquired by Sydney law firm

The founder of Justice Family Lawyers announced today that his firm had acquired Melbourne Family Lawyers, previously owned by Silvio Auditore.
SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hayder Shkara, principal and founder of Justice Family Lawyers, announced on June 14 that his firm had acquired Melbourne Family Lawyers, previously owned by Silvio Auditore.
— Silvio Auditore
Shkara founded Justice Family Lawyers in Sydney only five years ago and has experienced tremendous growth, with the firm winning awards and becoming very well known within the community.
In addition to the growth and success of the Sydney firm, Justice Family Lawyers began engaging clients in Melbourne through a virtual office in 2019. Their Melbourne client base continued to grow throughout the pandemic, as the firm already had the infrastructure to efficiently serve clients remotely.
This prompted Shkara to be on the lookout to expand his practice in Victoria.
The principal told Lawyers Weekly that when he discovered that Melbourne Family Lawyers was on the market, he knew he ‘had to have it’. He explained that he admired the Melbourne-based firm, and respected its staff and the work ethic it put forward.
The deal has been brokered by Gatehouse Business Brokers, the sister company of Gatehouse Legal Recruitment, and was finalised within 48 hours of the stakeholder's meeting.
Shkara is extremely pleased with the acquisition and explained that due to Melbourne Family Lawyers' ‘solid reputation’ and ‘strong brand name’, he wouldn’t be changing the firm’s name. Rather, Shkara would manage the two teams and would work to unify the branding of the two firms to reflect the acquisition.
Reflecting on the sale of his firm, Mr. Auditore said: “After having established the reputation of Melbourne Family Lawyers by providing honest advice, guidance, and representation to our clients over the past 40 or so years, my job is done.
“I am happy to retire knowing that all current staff will be able to continue in their role in the law practice with Hayder Shkara as the new principal, further consolidating the reputation of Melbourne Family Lawyers into the future.”
Justice Family Lawyers is poised to make waves in the Melbourne market and Shkara and his team are looking forward to serving their new client base and expanding their community.
