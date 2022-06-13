Racing for ALS Raises over $43,000 to Benefit ALS Research
Racing for ALS and Carolyn's Race Benefits ALS Reversal Therapy Research
At Racing for ALS, fundraising is 50% of our mission and awareness is the other 50%. Our work since June 2018 has raised over $500,000 that has gone 100% to ALS research or to ALS patients.”HOLLY SPRINGS, NC, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Racing for ALS announced today they will be presenting Duke’s Department of Neurology with a $43,744 donation from Carolyn’s Race, its May 23-24 fundraising event at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. The donation will be utilized to fund further “ALS reversals” therapy research by Dr. Richard Bedlack, MD, PhD, director of the Duke ALS Clinic.
“At Racing for ALS, fundraising is 50% of our mission and awareness is the other 50%. Our work since June of 2018 has raised over $500,000 that has gone 100% to ALS research or to ALS patients,” said Scott Lloyd, co-founder and president of Racing for ALS. “In conjunction with our support of ALS TDI’s research for a pharma cure, we have given out over $50,000 in care grants and two vans to ALS patients; so to add this third tier of fundraising for Dr. Bedlack's ALS reversal studies just made sense."
Dr. Bedlack and the Duke ALS Clinic share multiple personal connections with Racing for ALS, who were inspired to promote the idea of the high performance driving event to help fund further research. One is through Carolyn Johnson, the inspiration behind Carolyn’s Race, and the other is her physical therapist, event lead, Racing for ALS supporter and speed enthusiast, Brendon Blake of Back in the Game Physical Therapy. Blake brought the idea of Carolyn’s Race to the planning committee.
“Dr Bedlack's unorthodox reversal studies have the ability to offer so much potential hope. However, it is his out-of-the-box solutions for quality of life that I have personally benefited greatly from,” said Johnson. “I am honored and so pleased to be a part of that. My goal is to raise awareness of his work so funds can be raised and people can get the true help they need.”
“I am honored to have a part in ‘The Race for a Cure’ for ALS. It is such a horrible disease that we need to raise research awareness and funding for,” stated Blake.
David Lloyd, Jr, co-founder of Racing for ALS also shares his thoughts on his personal experiences with Dr. Bedlack and his groundbreaking research. “Racing For ALS is honored to support Dr. Bedlack’s in-house, no placebo clinical trials and unorthodox reversal studies underway at Duke Neurology’s ALS Clinic. As a long time patient, I can attest to overt functional improvements via targeted supplementation and off label pharma therapies that Dr. Bedlack worked to identify, trial and test based on their potential roles in rare, documented ALS reversals and overseas trials lost to time.”
“Just as ALS TDI developed a ‘fail fast forward’ drug development platform, Dr. Bedlack’s no placebo ALS trials honor the reality that pALS do not enjoy the luxury of time and his reversal studies shine glimmers of hope on a dark horizon. We pray that these dollars are the dollars that deliver a breakthrough.”
David and Scott Lloyd will be presenting Dr. Bedlack with a check for the $43,744 donation at the Duke Department of Neurology on Friday, June 17.
"I am so grateful to receive the donations from Carolyn's Race,” said Dr. Bedlack. “These will be used to continue my research on patients who had ALS, progressed to disability, then unexpectedly recovered most or all of their lost motor function. If I can understand the mechanism behind these amazing ‘ALS Reversals,’ I might someday be able to make them happen more often."
About Racing for ALS:
“We at Racing for ALS share a passion for cars-Particularly fast ones. We’ve spent the last three years living our dream of racing cars together, even as ALS looms large in the rear view. Beyond the fun, friends and fellowship of the car community, our race has become a mission to raise funds and awareness for research and treatment of Motor Neuron Disease [ALS]. We pray that a cure lies just around the next curve and invite you to grid up and help us speed to the finish line. Horsepower can indeed heal.” — David Lloyd, Jr.
More information about Racing for ALS is available on their Mission page at https://www.racingforals.com/mission. To learn more about how you can make a difference with ALS research or through our Patient Assistance Program, please contact Director of Philanthropic Events Lizz Updegraff at Lizz@RacingforALS.com or (704) 318.3362.
