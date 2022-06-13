Submit Release
Ladies and girls hunter education class scheduled for Pocatello

Once again Idaho Fish and Game will be offering its popular Ladies and Girls Hunter Education Class at the regional Fish and Game office in Pocatello.  Class dates and times are June 27 through July 1, 9 am – 1 pm each day.   Cost for the class is $9.75 and registration can be completed online at https://idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/education.

This will be a fun and educational setting for female students who would like to earn their hunter education certification.  The course will be taught by female hunters who are eager to share their knowledge and passion about hunting, safety, and ethics in the field. 

This course is for girls and women of nearly all ages-- participants must be at least 9 years old.  However, it is not necessary that youth are accompanied by an adult in the class.

The Ladies and Girls Hunter Education Class provides an opportunity for moms, daughters, grandmothers, aunts, and friends to get together and learn more about an activity that is not only fun, but a great way to enjoy the outdoors and become a part of Idaho’s conservation heritage.  Participants will leave the course with basic knowledge, skills, and hopefully the confidence to move forward as a safe and ethical hunter.  Who knows, you might even meet a new hunting buddy in the class?!

At one time, hunting was considered more of a “father-son” tradition.  However, more fathers than ever are taking their daughters hunting, and more and more women are heading out to the field either on their own or with family and friends.

Still, females (16 and older) make up only about 10% of the hunters in the U.S. according to information provided the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s most recent 2016 National Survey of Fishing, Hunting, and Wildlife-Associated Recreation.  Perhaps learning opportunities such as the Ladies and Girls Hunter Education class coming up at the end of the month can help change that!

For more information about this class or the Hunter Education program, please visit Idaho Fish and Game’s website at https://idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/education or contact Tessa Atwood with Idaho Fish and Game at 208-232-4703.

