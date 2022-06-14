Exactech Knee Recall Lawsuit Alleges Exectech Inc. Knew the Exactech Knee Replacement System Was Defective

picture of a lawyer standing up

Exactech Knee Recall Lawyer Timothy L. Miles

100 with circle around

Nationally Recognized Shareholder Rights Attorney Timothy L. MIles to Be Featured in the Upcoming Eddition of the Top 100 Lawyers Magazine

picture of man in suitwalking down stairl

Shareholder Rights Attorney Timothy L. Miles

plaque

Top Rated Lawyers In Tennessee (2020): Timothy L. Miles, Esq.

pic of man on award

Nationally Recognized Shareholder Rights Attorney Timothy L. MIles

Plaintiffs Allege Exectech Knew the Exactech Knee Replacement System Was Defective

The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Urges Individuals with a Defective Exactech Knee Replacement to Contact the Firm”
— Timothy L. Miles
NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A products liability lawsuit was filed against Exectech, Inc. alleging the manufacturer knew the Exactech Knee Replacement was defective and lays out the history of the Defective Exactech Knee Replacement. The case is styled Rex Foxwell, et al. v. Exactech Inc. (Case No.1:22-cv-1027), and was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland.

If you received an Exactech knee or ankle replacement implant after 2004 containing defective polyethylene inserts and subject to the Exactech Knee Recall, contact Exactech Knee Recall Lawyer Timothy L. Miles by clicking here.

Plaintiffs Allege Exectech Knew the Exactech Knee Replacement System Was Defective

The Complaint set forth the detailed history of the Exactech knee replacement system beginning with a description of Exactech’s initial design and development of the Optetrak the 501(k) “fast-track” FDA approvals over the years. The Complaint alleges that Exactech knew for years that the Optetrak knee implants had an extremely high rate of early failure, but continued to manufacture and sell the implants without warning doctors or patients.

The plaintiff underwent a total knee replacement surgery in December 2010, during which he had an Exactech Optetrek system implanted in his left knee. Five months later in April 2011he had the same surgery performed on his right knee and another Optetrak implant was used.

Although his Optetrak implants functioned properly at first, after a few years they began to fail. He began to experience significant swelling in his knees and legs and eventually experienced significant stiffness and grinding in his knee joints. In November 2021, the Plaintiff had to undergo revision surgery at which point it was discovered that his Exactech implant had failed.


The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Urges Individuals with a Defective Exactech Knee Replacement to Contact the Firm Free for a Free Case Evaluation

If you received an Exactech knee or ankle replacement implant after 2004 containing defective polyethylene inserts and subject to the Exactech Knee Recall, contact Exactech Knee Recall Lawyer Timothy L. Miles, Esquire, at (855) Tim-MLaw (855-846-6529), or by email to tmiles@timmileslaw.com or click here to participate. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and email.

About Timothy L. Miles

Timothy L. Miles is a nationally recognized shareholder rights attorney raised in Nashville, Tennessee. Mr. Miles was recentely selected by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM as a 2022 Top Ranked Lawyer and a 2022 Top Rated Litigator. Mr. Miles also maintains the AV Preeminent Rating by Martindale-Hubbell®, their highest rating for both legal ability and ethics. Mr. Miles is a member of the prestigious Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association, a superb rated attorney by Avvo, a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019) and recognized as a Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, by Lawyers of Distinction (2019). Awards: Top Rated Litigator by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019); 2019 Elite Lawyer of The South by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019); Member of the Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association (2017-2019); AV® Preeminent™ Rating by Martindale-Hubble® (2014-2020); PRR AV Preeminent Rating on Lawyers.com (2017 & 2019); The Top-Rated Lawyer in Litigation™ for Ethical Standards and Legal Ability (Martindale-Hubble® 2015); Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019); Superb Rated Attorney (Avvo); Avvo Top Rated Lawyer for (Avvo 2017-2020). Mr. Miles has authored numerous publications advocating for shareholdings including most recently: Free Portfolio Monitoring Services Offered by Plaintiff Securities Firms Provides Significant Benefits To Investors (Timothy L. Miles, Dec. 3, 2019).

Contact:
Timothy L. Miles, Esq.
Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles
109 Summit Ridge Ct.
Nashville, TN 37215
Telephone: (855-846-6529)
Email: tmiles@timmileslaw.com Website: www.classactionlawyertn.com
SOURCE: The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles
Timothy Miles

Timothy Miles
Law Offices Of Timothy L. Miles
68558466529
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

THE LAW OFFICES OF TIMOTHYY L. MILES; ACCOLADES, HONER AND RECOGNITIONS

You just read:

Exactech Knee Recall Lawsuit Alleges Exectech Inc. Knew the Exactech Knee Replacement System Was Defective

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Textiles & Fabric Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Timothy Miles
Law Offices Of Timothy L. Miles
68558466529
Company/Organization
Law Offices Of Timothy L. Miles
124 Shiloh Ridge
Hendersonville, Tennessee, 37075
United States
+1 615-587-7384
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Timothy L. Miles is a nationally recognized securities class action and shareholder rights attorney who has been leading the fight to protect shareholder rights for over 19 years. Mr. Miles received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee in 1993 and his J.D. from the Nashville School of Law in May 2001, graduating third in his class, and was made a member of the Honorable Society of Cooper’s Inn which is reserved for students graduating in the top ten percent of their class. He is admitted to practice before the Tennessee Supreme Court; the United States District Court for the Western, Middle and Eastern Districts of Tennessee and the District of Colorado; and the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals. He is a member of the Nashville Bar Association; National Trial Lawyers Association; and Harry Phillips American Inns of Court (Student Member 2000). Mr. Miles has dedicated his career to representing shareholders in complex class-action litigation. Whether serving as lead, co-lead, or liaison counsel, Mr. Miles has helped recover hundreds of millions of dollars for defrauded investors, shaped precedent-setting decisions, and delivered real corporate governance reforms. Judges and peers have repeatedly recognized Mr. Miles’ relentless advocacy for shareholders, as well as his unbendable ethical standards. For example, Mr. Miles is a member of the prestigious Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association, which is by invitation only and is “extended to those attorneys who exemplify superior qualifications, trial results, and leadership in their respective state based upon objective and uniformly applied criteria.” The National Trial Lawyers Association explained the significance of this honor: “With the selection of Timothy L. Miles by The National Trial Lawyers: Top 100, [Mr.] Miles has shown that he exemplifies superior qualifications, leadership skills, and trial results as a trial lawyer. The selection process for this elite honor is based on a multi-phase process which includes peer nominations combined with third party research.” Further, “[m]embership is extended only to the select few of the most qualified attorneys from each state or region who demonstrate superior qualifications of leadership, reputation, influence, stature and public profile measured by objective and uniformly applied standards in compliance with state bar and national Rule 4-7.” Mr. Miles other recognitions include: - AV® Preeminent™ Rating by Martindale-Hubble® (2014-2020) - AV® Preeminent™ Attorney – Judicial Edition (2017-2020) - Top Ranked Lawyer by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2020). - Top Rated Litigator by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2020). - Elite Lawyer of the South by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019). - PRR AV Preeminent Rating on Lawyers.com by Martindale-Hubble® (2018-2020). -America’s Most Honored Lawyers 2020 – Top 1% by Lawyers of Distinction (2020). -The Top-Rated Lawyer in Litigation™ for Ethical Standards and Legal Ability by Martindale-Hubble® (Feb. 2015). -Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, Lawyers of Distinction (2019) -Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019). -Superb Rated Attorney, (10.0 out of 10), the Highest Rating Possible by Avvo. -Avvo Top Rated Lawyer (Avvo 2017-2020). -America’s Most Honored Professionals – Top 1% (American Registry 2016-2018).

Timothy L. Miles

More From This Author
Exactech Knee Recall Lawsuit Alleges Exectech Inc. Knew the Exactech Knee Replacement System Was Defective
The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Reminds investors that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Sued for Misleading Shareholders
SHAREHOLDER REMINDER: The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Announces Natera, Inc. Sued for Misleading Shareholders
View All Stories From This Author