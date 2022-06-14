Exactech Knee Recall Lawsuit Alleges Exectech Inc. Knew the Exactech Knee Replacement System Was Defective
Plaintiffs Allege Exectech Knew the Exactech Knee Replacement System Was Defective
The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Urges Individuals with a Defective Exactech Knee Replacement to Contact the Firm”NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A products liability lawsuit was filed against Exectech, Inc. alleging the manufacturer knew the Exactech Knee Replacement was defective and lays out the history of the Defective Exactech Knee Replacement. The case is styled Rex Foxwell, et al. v. Exactech Inc. (Case No.1:22-cv-1027), and was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland.
If you received an Exactech knee or ankle replacement implant after 2004 containing defective polyethylene inserts and subject to the Exactech Knee Recall, contact Exactech Knee Recall Lawyer Timothy L. Miles by clicking here.
The Complaint set forth the detailed history of the Exactech knee replacement system beginning with a description of Exactech’s initial design and development of the Optetrak the 501(k) “fast-track” FDA approvals over the years. The Complaint alleges that Exactech knew for years that the Optetrak knee implants had an extremely high rate of early failure, but continued to manufacture and sell the implants without warning doctors or patients.
The plaintiff underwent a total knee replacement surgery in December 2010, during which he had an Exactech Optetrek system implanted in his left knee. Five months later in April 2011he had the same surgery performed on his right knee and another Optetrak implant was used.
Although his Optetrak implants functioned properly at first, after a few years they began to fail. He began to experience significant swelling in his knees and legs and eventually experienced significant stiffness and grinding in his knee joints. In November 2021, the Plaintiff had to undergo revision surgery at which point it was discovered that his Exactech implant had failed.
About Timothy L. Miles
Timothy L. Miles, Esq.
Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles
109 Summit Ridge Ct.
Nashville, TN 37215
Telephone: (855-846-6529)
Email: tmiles@timmileslaw.com Website: www.classactionlawyertn.com
