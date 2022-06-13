Submit Release
News Search

There were 704 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,285 in the last 365 days.

A Horn Lake Couple Claims $100,000 Powerball Win

Playing Powerplay doubled original winnings

JACKSON, MISS. – A Horn Lake couple claimed a $100,000 prize from the Saturday, June 11, Powerball® drawing. They selected the Quick-Pick option and paid the extra dollar for Powerplay.

The couple purchased the winning ticket from Mikes Food and Gas 1 at 7011 Goodman Road West in Walls. The winning numbers drawn for Saturday were 18-20-26-53-69 with a Powerball of 5. The Powerplay was 2X. The winning ticket matched four out of five white balls, the Powerball and the Powerplay, increasing the original $50,000 winning prize amount to $100,000.

Jackpots roll into big numbers

With prize amounts growing as jackpots roll, the big three draw games – Powerball, Mega Millions and Mississippi Match 5 – have a combined total of nearly $500 million at stake.

The jackpot for tonight’s Powerball drawing is an estimated $243 million. The jackpot for Tuesday’s Mega Millions®drawing is an estimated $247 million, while the jackpot for Tuesday’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is an estimated $433,000.

Time is almost up

A Mississippi Match 5 winning ticket worth $185,000 is set to expire tomorrow, June 14. It was purchased at Circle K on Highway 49, Florence, for the Dec. 16, 2021, drawing. The numbers drawn for that date were: 04-12- 22- 23- 24.

###

You just read:

A Horn Lake Couple Claims $100,000 Powerball Win

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.