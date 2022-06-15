High-End Designer Fashion REELathon Auction Featuring Celebrity Influencer Models to Benefit Ukrainian Refugees
Savvy fashionistas bid for desirable pre-owned designer pieces modeled by popular influencers in special videos helping Ukrainian refugee familiesLOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newly launched REELathon today announced a special fashion auction for the benefit of Ukrainian refugees. The REELathon auction – a contemporary interpretation of a telethon – will showcase gently pre-owned designer fashion pieces. During the month of June, leading fashion influencers will model the highly sought-after designer pieces in super fun reels. Auctions will open at 9:00 a.m. PT on July 4, 2022 and run through 9:00 p.m. PT on July 5, 2022. Reels will be posted in advance of auction dates on social media.
The fashion auction’s goal is to raise as much money as possible for Ukrainian refugee families while at the same time delivering an enjoyable designer auction experience for influencers and bidders.
“Show that you ‘Reely Care’ and bid on gently, pre-owned designer fashion treasures,” said a spokesperson for REELathon. “Preview the fashion and how to style it on the reels, then bid for it on reelathon.com. It’s like a way to pay it forward for freedom. July 4th has become a day to celebrate freedom, not just for Americans. So, what better way to honor the holiday than to take a step toward helping others find theirs.”
Everybody wins during the REELathon: The influencer gets to share her talent; the top bidder gets a new treasure; refugee families get food and shelter; and the environment wins because sustainability is promoted.
REELathon organizers have a family history rooted in Ukraine and are concerned about the more than 3 million people who have been displaced from their homes to date. The founders of REELathon wanted to do more than just contribute cash. Post-pandemic people want help, but they also want to feel good. The REELathons do that.
Pre-owned designer pieces are donated by influencers and friends then brought to life, reinvented and reimagined. Many of the pieces are vintage but unworn with tags on.
REELathon has more than 200 wonderful designer pieces to auction from fashion houses such as Escada, Dolce & Gabbana, Christian Dior and Rena Lange. It features influencers who have thousands of followers.
The spokesperson continued, “Each month, we focus on different grassroots charities solely run by volunteers, as opposed to large organizations that can promote events through large budgets. Every dollar goes to people in need, not to administrative costs. This is the best use of social media – helping people in need through sustainable fashion. Help us to raise money for Ukraine by building momentum. We hope to attract more celebrities to just donate, featuring one or two great pieces that they have already worn on the red carpet (therefore, unlikely to wear again), then adding their creativity and star power to their reels – all for a great cause. They don’t have to go anywhere or attend an event at a specific time; it couldn’t be easier.”
One hundred percent of the proceeds will help Ukrainian refugees keep safe and find shelter, food and some peace.
For more information on auction items and to inquire about donating and doing reels, visit reelathon.com. REELathon can be followed on Instagram at @the_reelathon.
Media Relations
REELathon
email us here