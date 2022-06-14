UTE INDIAN TRIBE LAUNCHES NEW MEDICINAL & INDUSTRIAL HEMP CO.

100% Owned by the Ute Indian Tribe

FT DUCHESNE, UT, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the Ute Indian Tribe Business Committee, the elected governing body of the Ute Indian Tribe, unveiled their new company Ute Hemp LLC, marking the Tribe’s first-ever business expansion into the hemp industry. The company is 100% owned by the Ute Indian Tribe of the Uintah & Ouray Reservation.

What makes Ute Hemp medicinal products unique are the custom herbal formulations combining traditional Ute plants, roots, and resins with organic hemp CBD and CBG, creating the most uniquely Indigenous line of hemp products on the market. Ute Hemp’s premier tincture offerings of Chokecherry and Wild Huckleberry are the first CBD tinctures combined with Indigenous super-foods.

“In developing this business and these products, we wanted to be respectful of how we represent our Tribe, lands, and plants. We have built a sustainable, long-term business with room for growth and have developed a solid foundation for success,” said Business Committee Chairman Shaun Chapoose.

Ute Hemp’s medicinal line is an innovative game changer. In a market saturated with white label CBD isolate, Ute Hemp products are full-spectrum and broad-spectrum custom herbal formulations, processed using traditional extraction methods, and containing no synthetic ingredients. All products are USDA/FDA compliant, herbally and scientifically formulated, lab tested, and documented with a Certificate of Analysis posted for review. Scientific studies on the plant ingredients are available online.

In addition to its medicinal line, Ute Hemp is the first tribally owned hemp company to develop a robust supply chain that offers a line of industrial finished hemp products including high quality industrial seed for planting or food preparation, fine hemp fabrics, hemp comforters and pillows, hemp rope, hempcrete, mulch, animal bedding, rodeo/equine supplies, and more.

Ute Hemp’s premiere product offering is a Chokecherry Broad-Spectrum (THC Free) CBD Tincture 1500mg, the first ever created and introduced into the market. Additionally, Ute Hemp offers full spectrum products in various strengths including Wild Huckleberry Tincture, Mountain Mint Tincture, Pinyon Salve, Water Birch Roller, Uinta Lake Liniment, and Evergreen Epsom soaks.

The Ute Indian Tribe was assisted in the development of Ute Hemp LLC by Native Workplace, a Native owned non-profit. The products contain ethically sourced and wildcrafted plants and were co-formulated by Luminary Medicine Co.

For more information on these new offerings, please visit UteHemp.com and follow @utehempLLC on Instagram and Facebook/UteHempLLC or contact (844) UTE-HEMP

About the Ute Indian Tribe-The Ute Indian Tribe resides on the Uintah and Ouray Reservation in northeastern Utah. Three bands of Utes comprise the Ute Indian Tribe: the Whiteriver Band, the Uncompahgre Band and the Uintah Band. The Tribe has a membership of more than three thousand individuals, with over half living on the Uintah and Ouray Reservation. The Ute Indian Tribe operates its own tribal government and oversees approximately 1.3 million acres of trust land which contains significant oil and gas deposits. The Tribal Business Committee is the governing council of the Tribe.