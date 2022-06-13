Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, June 13, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for the week of June 13 will include the following:

Wednesday, June 15 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will hold a ceremonial bill signing for H.3166, the Rena Grant Sickle Cell Disease Voluntary Patient Recovery Act, State House, Governor’s Office, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, June 16 at 11:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will join state agency leaders and the Alzheimer’s Association in recognizing Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month. State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

Friday, June 17 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster and Lt. Gov. Evette will participate in the Joint Inauguration of Palmetto Boys State and Palmetto Girls State, State House, North Steps, Columbia, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: June 6, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of June 6, 2022, included:

Monday, June 6

11:00 AM: Call with a fellow governor.

12:00 PM: Gov. McMaster attended the Health Supply US announcement, The Westin Poinsett, Gold Ballroom, 120 South Main Street, Greenville, S.C.

2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster held a ceremonial bill signing for H. 3105, S.C. Religious Freedom Act, First Baptist North Spartanburg, 8740 Asheville Highway, Spartanburg, S.C.

Tuesday, June 7

10:45 AM: Agency call.

12:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke to the Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina’s lunch meeting and presented the Order of the Palmetto to Ordie Brown, Sweetgrass Pavilion, Wild Dunes Resort, Isle of Palms, S.C.

Thursday, June 9

11:00 AM: Policy meeting.

12:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke to the Central Carolina Realtors Association’s 2nd Quarter Membership Luncheon, Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln Street, Columbia, S.C.

3:15 PM: Gov. McMaster visited and toured BDV Solutions, BDV Solutions, 631 South Main Street, 4th Floor Conference Room, Greenville, S.C.

4:45 PM: Call with a local official.

5:00 PM: Gov. McMaster visited YMCA Camp Oconee County.

Friday, June 10

11:20 AM: Call with a local official.

11:30 AM: Call with Brigadier General Julie Nethercot, Commander of the Parris Island Marine Corps Depot.

11:46 AM: Agency call.

