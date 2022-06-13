Wisconsin EMS Encouraged to Apply for Flex Grant Funding

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced today that it will begin receiving requests for applications (RFAs) for $12 million dollars in EMS Flex Grant funding recently unveiled by Governor Tony Evers alongside an additional $22 million investment toward emergency response in the state. This investment comes from the American Rescue Plan Act – Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds.

“Wisconsin’s emergency medical services responders are among the first on the scene during our darkest hours—from a heart attack to a house fire—providing consistent, high-quality services when we need them most,” said Gov. Evers. “For too long, local communities have been doing more with less, especially in our rural communities who’ve had to cut critical public safety services due to lack of resources. These investments will help support EMS and health care access across our state by providing EMS providers the support they need to be there when folks need them.”

Under these Flex Grants, funds will be provided for reasonable operating expenses for EMS, including, but not limited to:

Medical and personal protective equipment/protective supplies

Emergency operations including training required to maintain licensure or upgrade service level

Response equipment including training required to operate the equipment

Emergency response vehicles

Emergency medical devices/trauma stabilization/pediatric and neonatal transport equipment

Staff recruitment and retention

All EMS services licensed in the state of Wisconsin are eligible to request this funding. Applications are due before 4 p.m. on Monday, July 11, 2022. Grant awards are expected to be announced in August. Read instructions on how to apply.

These grants are part of the $30 million investment in emergency medical services the Governor announced in his State of the State address on February 15, 2022.

“We are so appreciative of the Governor’s commitment to EMS in Wisconsin, and we encourage all EMS services in the state’s largest cities, in small towns, and our rural areas to apply for this funding to build on the excellent work they do on behalf of their local communities day in and day out,” said Karen Timberlake, DHS Secretary-designee.

There are 791 Wisconsin-based EMS services, and over 16,000 licensed providers delivering pre-hospital emergency medical care statewide. There are over 450 EMS services that are solely volunteer or operating with a combination of volunteers, part-time, and full-time staff.

More information on the EMS Flex Grant can be found on the DHS website.