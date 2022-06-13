Submit Release
News Search

There were 655 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,230 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Tong Statement on the Passing of Melody Currey

Press Releases

Attorney General William Tong

06/13/2022

Attorney General Tong Statement on the Passing of Melody Currey

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement on the passing of former Commissioner Melody Currey:

“Melody Currey set the standard for public service at every level of government. She was strong and tough—a powerful force of nature in advocating for her constituents and her community. I looked up to her as an example and a role model. I sought her guidance at key moments in my public service career, and I will never forget how generous and kind she was with her time and her advice. I wish peace and comfort to her family on this difficult day, including her son Rep. Jeff Currey who does his mom proud every day as a voice for his constituents in our state legislature.”

Twitter: @AGWilliamTong
Facebook: CT Attorney General
Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton
elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318
attorney.general@ct.gov

You just read:

Attorney General Tong Statement on the Passing of Melody Currey

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.