Press Releases

06/13/2022

Attorney General Tong Statement on the Passing of Melody Currey

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement on the passing of former Commissioner Melody Currey:

“Melody Currey set the standard for public service at every level of government. She was strong and tough—a powerful force of nature in advocating for her constituents and her community. I looked up to her as an example and a role model. I sought her guidance at key moments in my public service career, and I will never forget how generous and kind she was with her time and her advice. I wish peace and comfort to her family on this difficult day, including her son Rep. Jeff Currey who does his mom proud every day as a voice for his constituents in our state legislature.”



Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318

attorney.general@ct.gov