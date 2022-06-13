Submit Release
Sen. Judy Schwank Issues Statement on the Passing of Reading City Council President Jeffrey S. Waltman, Sr.

Reading—June 13, 2022— The following is a statement from state Sen. Judy Schwank (D-11th) on the passing of Reading City Council President Jeffrey S. Waltman, Sr.

“I’m incredibly saddened by the sudden passing of my friend and colleague Jeffrey Waltman, who served the City of Reading honorably for 22 years. Reading has lost a wonderful public servant and an incredible human being. During his time on council representing his district and as president and vice president, Jeff demonstrated a passion for the place he called home. He fought tirelessly for a future full of promise on behalf of the citizens of Reading. He was a champion for economic development and historic preservation in the city. He understood that the city’s rich history was worth celebrating and saw the city’s potential even during difficult times. Even on the most contentious issues, Jeff was a patient and understanding leader on City Council with an ability to bring all stakeholders together and work towards pragmatic solutions. His leadership and business acumen helped the city navigate challenging financial situations and move beyond Act 47. Everything he did throughout his career was in pursuit of the common good for his family, friends, neighbors, and constituents. While we acknowledge his loss is painful, we can take solace in knowing his service has paved the way towards a brighter tomorrow for the City of Reading.”

