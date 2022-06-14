Shocking Revelations Revealed to Help Grow A Business and Gain Financial Independence By Accessing 0% Interest Credit
McColl Press author shares powerful, proven successful framework to getting approved for over $500k in credit in just over 12 months.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Through his personal story of success, author Jack McColl shows entrepreneurs and investors how learning secret internal underwriting criteria of lenders helped him quickly access a large amount of 0% interest credit in Credit Stacking: Accelerate Financial Freedom with Business Credit ($15.99, paperback, 979-8-218-00141-4; $24.99, hardcover, 979-8-218-00142-1).
McColl, the founder of Credit Stacking, scaled from zero business credit to $500k in approved credit within just one year. Using that credit, he successfully funded multiple new businesses and investments. In this eye-opening book, he generously shares his knowledge and experience with entrepreneurs, helping others gain access to hundreds of thousands of dollars of 0% interest capital.
This book is an all-comprehensive guide to building a life of financial freedom by leveraging 0% interest business credit cards to start a business, scale a business or finance any type of investment with the bank’s money. This includes instruction to optimizing a personal credit profile, becoming more financially attractive to banks so they want to lend money, gaining access to large amounts of 0% interest business credit, learning travel hacks to travel the world in luxury for a fraction of the normal price and how to invest and accelerate financial independence.
McColl includes his personal story that breaks down the exact steps that he used. After learning his unique framework, readers of this book will never look at access to money the same.
“What if there was a way to dramatically accelerate your financial independence?” said McColl. “My book provides a way to speed your success up to the point where you can live a life of absolute freedom allowing you to do what you want, when you want, and where you want.”
With such large access to 0% interest capital, McColl co-founded multiple multi-six and seven-figure businesses while he travels full time, to over 30 countries. He's also a solo skydiver with 350 skydives in addition to being an avid crypto investor.
Credit Stacking: Accelerate Financial Freedom with Business Credit is now available for preorder online through amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com. Book release is scheduled for June 21, 2022.
