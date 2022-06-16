ActiveOps promotes Jane Lambert to Managing Director of the APAC Region
ActiveOps (LSE:AOM)
Jane has a wealth of experience in enabling our customers to achieve the results they expect from using ActiveOps solutions.”MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ActiveOps, the leading provider of management process automation solutions, has announced the appointment of Jane Lambert to Managing Director of its Asia Pacific business unit.
The APAC region represents close to a quarter of ActiveOps’ annual revenues and is home to some of the group’s most prominent and longest-term customers. Jane has been part of the ActiveOps team since 2005, as part of her 27-year career in operations management, consulting, and project management.
Richard Jeffery, CEO and Co-Founder of ActiveOps, congratulated Jane on her appointment, adding, “Jane has a wealth of experience in enabling our customers to achieve the results they expect from using ActiveOps solutions. She has played a significant role in the success of our business and so is the ideal person to sustain the great relationships we enjoy with our existing customers and lead our next phase of growth”.
2022 will be an exciting year, with customers migrating to the recently released ControliQ software and benefiting from the recent release of CaseworkiQ, which extends ActiveOps’ footprint into complex case-management operations. A busy schedule of product releases will see greater adoption of AI to automate and increase the accuracy of forecasting, planning, and skills allocation.
Jane commented, “I’m delighted to have the opportunity to build on ActiveOps’ strong track record of success in the Asia Pacific. I’m looking forward to helping our customers fully evolve from their pandemic operating models to new, hybrid ways of working which support the needs of both organisations and employees. The innovation we are bringing to our products in the coming year means we are better placed to help our customers deliver both exceptional customer experience and employee experience. “
About ActiveOps, A Management Process Automation Company
ActiveOps helps organisations turn operational management from a guessing game into a game-changing source of efficiency and value. Our solutions – including ControliQ, CaseworkiQ, and the Active Operations Management (AOM) Method – provide real-time employee productivity and workforce management technologies for a 360° view of your operations – both digital and human.
With over 20 years of experience managing complex operations in labour- and knowledge-intensive industries such as banking and insurance, ActiveOps enables managers to transform productivity, secure employee wellbeing, and create a platform for confident, constant transformation and market leadership.
