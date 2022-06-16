ActiveOps promotes Jane Lambert to Managing Director of the APAC Region

About

ActiveOps helps organisations turn operational management from a guessing game into a game-changing source of efficiency and value. Our workforce optimisation software (WFO) – provides real-time employee productivity intelligence, workforce management combined with a coaching methodology for a 360° view of your operations. With more than 20 years of experience managing complex operations in labour- and knowledge-intensive industries such as banking and insurance, ActiveOps enables managers to transform productivity, secure employee wellbeing, and create a platform for confident, constant transformation and market leadership.

http://www.activeops.com