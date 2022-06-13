Iowa Workforce Development Communications

For Immediate Release

Date: June 13, 2022

Contact: Jesse Dougherty

Telephone: 515-725-5487

Email: communications@iwd.iowa.gov

IWD to Host Event at Camp Dodge Honoring Iowa’s Women Veterans

DES MOINES – Iowa Workforce Development and partner organizations will host a special event at Camp Dodge to highlight the contributions of Iowa’s Women Veterans. Marking Women Veterans Month in Iowa, the June 17 event will not only honor their past service, it will highlight the ways that Iowa businesses and communities can support the critical skills offered by Women Veterans in today’s workforce.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs estimates there are more than 15,000 Women Veterans in Iowa, with women representing the fastest-growing group within the Veteran population. The event will feature guest speaker Lieutenant Commander Keriki Purkiss and a full panel discussion moderated by Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend to highlight the experiences and the valuable skills of Women Veterans that are greatly needed.

Governor Reynolds and U.S. Senator Joni Ernst will be addressing event attendees via a video message. Governor Reynolds is also signing a proclamation to commemorate Women Veterans Month in Iowa. To coincide with this celebration, IowaWORKS offices across the state will be hosting local events during the month of June, bringing in local partners and highlighting resources that assist Women Veterans.

“With the right support, the dedication of service and hard work embodied by Women Veterans is very translatable to civilian life in a new career,” said Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “Many programs are available to help with new careers, and the demand for skilled workers has never been higher in Iowa. We look forward to a celebration of all that Women Veterans represent and the ways we can support their future.”

The event is open to the public, but registration is required. Women Veterans are highly encouraged to attend.

The event will also feature valuable career information for Women Veterans, including resource booths, grassroots and support organizations, and key state and federal programs available today.

WHAT:

Iowa Women Veterans Panel Event: "Honoring Women Veterans, Past and Present"

WHEN:

Friday, June 17, 2022

10:00 PM to 1:00 PM

Networking begins at 10:00 AM; Program Starts at 10:45 AM (lunch will also be served)

Recorded Video Remarks: Governor Kim Reynolds and U.S. Senator Joni Ernst

Guest Speaker: Lieutenant Commander Keriki Purkiss, Navy Reserve Center Des Moines

Women Veterans Panel discussion

Claire Wilson, Connected Software Company Implementation Specialist, John Deere

Beverly Erskine, Des Moines Women Veteran Coordinator, U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs

Tiffany Hunt, Owner, Tiffany’s Treasures Refurbished & Resale Store in Quad Cities

Alyssa Wilson, Founder and President, Bombshell Patriots

Rachel Fails, former Command Sergeant Major, Iowa National Guard

Dr. Jennifer Murphy, Learning and Development Manager, BerganKDV

Event and panel moderator: Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development

WHERE:

Camp Dodge

Pool Pavilion

7105 NW 70th Ave.

Johnston, Iowa, 50131

