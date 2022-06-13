Governor's Traffic Safety Committee Announces Free Child Seat Inspections and Assistance in Albany and Schenectady Counties  June 9, 2022 Governor's Traffic Safety Committee Announces Free Child Seat Inspections and Assistance on Long Island June 8,…

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Monday, June 13, 2022

GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES FREE CHILD SEAT INSPECTIONS AND ASSISTANCE IN ALBANY AND SCHENECTADY COUNTIES

Free Inspections by Appointment Offered Year-Round

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) today reminded parents and caregivers in Albany and Schenectady counties that free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available by appointment only on Wednesday, June 15, in Latham, and on Wednesday, June 22, in Schenectady and Thursday, June 30, in Guilderland.

When: Wednesday, June 15, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: New York State Police, 760 Troy Schenectady Road., Latham

For more information, contact Technical Sergeant Donald Fougere at (518) 783-3258 or [email protected].

Additional Information: Event will be by appointment only.

When: Wednesday, June 22, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: South Schenectady Fire Department, 6 Old Mariaville Road, Schenectady

For more information, contact Officer Andrew D'Aurizio at (518) 355-7331 or [email protected].

When: Thursday, June 30, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Crossgates Mall Outer Lot, Western Avenue side, 1 Crossgates Mall Road, Guilderland

For more information, contact William Van Alstyne at (518) 765-2565 or [email protected].

These events are part of a yearlong safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies and various community safety partners offer free child seat inspections. Trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child’s age and size and their vehicle, so it can be used correctly every time.

Those who cannot attend one of these free car seat check events can make an appointment with a local fitting station. Find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you. See additional information on car seats and booster seats, including installation help and car seat recommendations, from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website.

In addition to car seat inspections, parents and caregivers can view a series of videos produced by NHSTA on proper installation of rear-facing and forward-facing car seats and booster seats. NHTSA also offers information on registering a child safety seat and finding the right car seat based a child’s age and size.

