The Open-IX Association Announces Four New OIX-1 Certified Internet Exchange Points
OIX-1 Certified IXPs now available in 18 markets globally
Our participants and donors will know that we have taken a step to insure performance, resiliency, and reliability based on published standards by this certification.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Open-IX Association (OIX), a 501(c)(6) non-profit industry association and Accredited Standards Developer (ASD) of the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) announces its newly certified OIX-1 Internet Exchange Points (IXPs). These IXPs have all become certified through our Community Supported Internet Exchange Program. This program allows smaller internet exchanges, at no cost, to design and engineer their infrastructure and service platforms to be OIX-1 compliant, and to become part of our growing list of certified entities.
OIX is the leader in interconnection infrastructure standards, with three ANSI standards covering IXPs, metro edge data centers and data centers. The OIX certification represents quality engineering and transparency in operations. The Community IXP certification program will allow and provide an opportunity for growing community supported IXs to offer transparency in their service delivery. Ultimately, OIX believes this enables large cloud and content networks to rely on emerging IXP’s infrastructure and improves internet performance and resiliency.
Open-IX’s newly certified OIX-1 entities are:
CloudXchange, Indonesia
Raleigh-IX, NC
Norfolk-IX, VA
Houston-IX, TX
"CLOUDXCHANGE is an internet exchange based in Indonesia, which has three clusters in Denpasar, Jakarta, and Surabaya. Our idea is to build a network ecosystem between carrier providers, data center providers, and network providers with an open and neutral environment. We are pleased that our IXP has been certified by Open-IX. Our participants and donors will know that we have taken a step to insure performance, resiliency, and reliability based on published standards by this certification." said Bahirul Rizki Ariyanto, CLOUDXCHANGE Board of Directors, who leads the operation of this community project.
“We are excited to have achieved certification with Open-IX for our projects in Raleigh, Norfolk and Houston. By achieving certification, our participants, data center partners and donors will know what to expect in our projects and that we adhere to published standards and the steps that we have taken to insure reliability.” said Paul Emmons, the Executive Director of Ninja-IX who manages these 3 community projects.
For a detailed list of requirements for this free program visit https://www.open-ix.org/en/certification/ixp-oix-1/ or download IXP Technical Requirements OIX-1 Non Profit (1).pdf
If you are interested in certifying your exchange or know someone who may be interested please contact us at ix-group@open-ix.org today!
Sponsorship opportunities are available for OIX. More details can be found at: https://www.open-ix.org/en/sponsorship/ or contact sponsorship@open-ix.org
Details relating to OIX-1 technical requirements for IXPs can be found at: https://www.open-ix.org/en/certification/ixp-oix-1/
Details relating to OIX-2 technical requirements for data centers can be found at: https://www.open-ix.org/en/certification/dc-oix-2/
Details relating to OIX-3 technical requirements for edge data centers can be found at: https://www.open-ix.org/en/certification/oix-3-edge/
About Open-IX:
The Open-IX Association (OIX) (www.open-ix.org) is an internet community effort to improve the landscape of internet peering and interconnection. OIX encourages the development of neutral and distributed internet exchanges, while promoting uniform standards of performance for interconnections backed by the internet community. In 2018, Open-IX became an American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Accredited Association, joining nearly 250 ANSI-Accredited Standards Developers engaged in the creation and maintenance of voluntary consensus standards. The Association aims to promote common and uniform specifications for data transfer and physical connectivity, and improve overall internet performance by developing criteria and methods of measurement to reduce the complexity that restricts interconnection in fragmented markets.
