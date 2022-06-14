Submit Release
Energy Industry Veteran Mike Anderson Joins ikeGPS as Director of Enterprise Solutions for Utilities

The hiring of another proven business developer and sales leader underscores IKE’s investment in the electric utility market.

Mike brings a tremendous amount of industry experience to our team at ikeGPS as we help power delivery utilities develop and implement grid hardening, grid resiliency, and grid reliability solutions.”
— Carl Almeter, Vice President of Utilities, ikeGPS
BROOMFIELD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IkeGPS, the leading provider of outside plant infrastructure data acquisition and analysis tools for electric utilities in the US, today announced that Mike Anderson has joined the company and will serve as Director of Enterprise Solutions for Utilities.

Mr. Anderson brings over 20 years of sales experience to ikeGPS, most recently as the North American Business Development Manager for TE Connectivity where he engaged with utilities, consultants, scientists, and customers in helping to improve the reliability, resiliency, and safety of their power delivery systems.

Previously, Mr. Anderson was a mid-market sales manager at Red Hat Software where he led a team responsible for new company acquisition.

About his new role with ikeGPS, Mr. Anderson said, “I’m honored and humbled to be joining this fantastic team at this exciting time in the energy industry. IKE has a great reputation for delivering quality solutions to electric utilities to help them maintain and strengthen their outside plant assets, such as utility poles, power lines and attachments. I look forward to jumping in and helping utilities strengthen their grids.”

The hiring comes as ikeGPS continues to expand its industry-leading suite of hardware and software tools that help electric utilities acquire and analyze data to help secure, maintain, and improve their outside plant infrastructure, which include the utility poles, wires, and other entities associated with the US electric grid’s physical structure.

IkeGPS’s Vice President of Utilities, Carl Almeter, said of Mr. Anderson’s hiring, “Mike brings a tremendous amount of industry experience to our team at ikeGPS as we help power delivery utilities’ engineering and operations departments develop and implement grid hardening, grid resiliency and grid reliability solutions. He embodies what we look for in an IKE team member. We’re excited to have him on board and know our customers are going to enjoy working with Mike to improve their outside plant infrastructure performance.”

For more information on ikeGPS, visit: For more information on ikeGPS, visit www.ikegps.com

About ikeGPS:
For more than a decade and a half, ikeGPS and its suite of industry-leading outside plant data acquisition and analysis tools have helped electric utilities, communications companies, and their engineering service providers efficiently acquire and dependably analyze the data needed to properly assess and maintain their outside plant infrastructures. Ike’s suite of tools allows its customers to increase speed, quality, and safety for the construction and maintenance of distribution assets. ikeGPS is listed on the New Zealand Stock Exchange and Australian Securities Exchange under the stock symbol IKE. The company is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, with engineering and manufacturing in Wellington, New Zealand. Visit: www.ikegps.com to learn more.

Media Contact
ikeGPS
media@ikegps.com

Learn more about IKE's pole load analysis software: IKE PoleForeman

