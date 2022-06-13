Submit Release
Pothole repairs near Nitro-St. Albans Bridge scheduled Monday, June 13, 2022, through Friday, June 17, 2022

Contractors will be repairing potholes on eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 64 between mile markers 41 and 44.5 between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Monday, June 13, 2022, through Friday, June 17, 2022.
 
Contractors will be erecting a temporary barrier on the westbound slow lane shoulder the night of Monday, June 13, 2022. On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, contractors will begin patching potholes in the westbound slow lane.
 
Wednesday, June 15, 2022, through Friday, June 17, 2022, contractors will repair potholes in the eastbound lanes. All work will be done at night to minimize the impact on the traveling public.
 
The area is west of the Nitro-St. Albans interstate bridge, and is part of a widening project between the bridge and the US 35 interchange. The approximately $225 million project will widen I-64 from four to six lanes and includes construction of a second bridge over the Kanawha River and replacing five more bridges between Nitro and US 35.​

